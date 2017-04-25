Toronto Consumers Meet With Vivian Risi From Royal LePage Your Community Realty

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Royal LePage Your Community Realty is a third year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Real Estate -- Residential in the region of GTA North. The company has been in business since 1994 and is GTA North's leading Real Estate Services Provider.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: It means that our client base recognize and value the support and professional services we provide. That is the best testimonial we could ever receive.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: We are a family run business who's primary focus is on our sales staff and our clients. We provide leading edge education and training resulting in our sales team being in the top tier of professionalism in the industry. In addition to our reputation for being leaders in the real estate space, we have a strong philanthropic culture -- giving back to the communities we service.

Our business and philanthropy have earned us a multitude of well respected accolades and awards.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: It will reinforce to the public that we are a valued full-service real estate provider and help us further promote our brand promise that "People Come First -- and it shows!"

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: Opening up the business back in 1994 was a risk. Every day we face challenges and uncertainty, but with those risks comes reward. When we make a decision to continue to grow our business, we take on risk, but we wouldn't have it any other way! We are proud to say that since 1994 we have grown from 18 realtors to over 1000 realtors, and 10 locations in the GTA.

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: Growth. We have a vision to continue to support the local communities in York Region and GTA by continuing to invest in the company to bring on leading strategies and technologies to help our realtors and their clients get the most out of every real estate decision they make!

GETTING TO KNOW VIVIAN RISI

BUSINESS MOTTO… People come first -- and it shows!

LIKE THE MOST IN MY JOB… The people! We love what we do and when you can spend every day helping people with one of the largest assets they will ever own, the rewards are endless.

BIGGEST SUCCESS… building Canada's Largest Brokerage for Royal LePage with my family. My children support specific divisions of the company. We've navigated the waters of family business, market changes and industry challenges. The fact that we remain strong and dedicated to our vision, is one of my biggest success'.

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND… Leader. We continually strive to lead our industry with integrity and professionalism.

IN MY IPOD… A variety of music from different genres, along with a library of ebooks.

