Toronto Keeps It Fresh With Glance Pay

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET)(CSE:GET.CN)(FRANKFURT:GJT)(OTCQB:GLNNF), is pleased to announce that GLANCE PAY, North America's #1 mobile payment app for restaurants, is now live in Toronto.

Toronto's beloved health conscious resto empire FRESH, has married fabulous food with FinTech by being the first to introduce the GLANCE PAY app to the Toronto dining scene.

GLANCE PAY is building a valuable network of restaurants and consumers, and provides the advantage of real time communication and in-app marketing solutions to their partner restaurants to a highly targeted audience.

GLANCE PAY is honoured to welcome the FRESH restaurant brand to its increasing number of GLANCE PAY enabled restaurants.

"At Fresh Restaurants, we love Glance Pay because it makes dining-in even easier for our customers. Paying at your table is now as effortless as paying on your favourite food delivery app. It saves time for both our customers and our staff so it was a no brainer for us!". The Fresh Team

FRESH is a progressive Toronto restaurant chain focused on the healthiest and freshest organic vegan ingredients, elevating the vegetarian dining experience from the formerly perceived bland to a near nirvana-like explosion of cultures, spices and flavours in its food and beverages.

FRESH partners Ruth Tal and Jennifer Houston, have been sharing the FRESH way of eating and drinking through their series of best-selling cookbooks (available at their restaurants and major book retailers). The latest, Super Fresh, has some of the most sought after recipes from FRESH such as, All Star Salad, BBQ Burger, Beach Bowl and Squash Tacos.

GLANCE PAY is the next step toward wallet-less transactions that are changing the way smartphone users interact with their favourite restaurants and make paying easy and accessible. Having experienced such a positive response in the Vancouver area, Glance Technologies is poised to expand across Canada and the United States in 2017.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies was incorporated in British Columbia in 2014, and owns and operates GLANCE PAY, a mobile payment app for restaurants. Glance's head office is located in Vancouver, British Columbia. GLANCE PAY is the brainchild of Desmond Griffin, the co-founder of PayByPhone, the app that revolutionized the way drivers pay for parking and tolls. Griffin's personal mission is to bring the ease of paying without the hassle of flagging a server or a machine to the Toronto restaurant scene. GLANCE PAY aims to revolutionize how smartphone users choose where to dine, settle their restaurant bills, access their payment records and interact with their favourite restaurants. GLANCE PAY intends to become the industry standard as one of the four pillars in restaurant payments, beside credit cards, debit cards and cash. GLANCE PAY has set the standard for service and quality of product in the launch of its mobile payment system, as demonstrated by its success in adoption and use by customers and restaurants alike. For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech or www.glancepay.com and follow Glance Technologies and GLANCE PAY on Facebook, twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram and YouTube. Glance shares commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on September 7, 2016, under the ticker symbol, GET.GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:GET.CN)

