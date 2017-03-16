Toronto Life Makes its Pick: Baro amongst Top 20 Best New Restaurants in the City

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Launched just three months ago, Baro is already being recognized as one of the city's best new restaurants of the year by Toronto Life. The King West new-kid-on -the-block officially opened its doors to the food lovers of Toronto in December and since then, the reservations have been pouring in.

"The response has been nothing short of spectacular and we are so grateful for all of the support we have received" said Colin Denton, General Manager for Baro. "We know first-hand that Toronto has no shortage of exquisite restaurants and we knew that if Baro was to compete effectively, we would need to exceed all expectations, on every level. You cannot just deliver great food. You have to deliver the ambience and an unwavering, 360 degree commitment to the guest experience," said Denton. "That was our goal from the beginning and we think we have achieved just that."

Toronto Life Food Critic, Mark Pupo, carefully reviews new restaurants in the city each year and hand selects only 20 to be included in the highly anticipated "Where to Eat" spring issue. Each year, the issue is centered on Toronto's best and brightest restaurants and serves as the gospel social calendar for the next several months for the food and drink lovers of Toronto and beyond.

"We are thrilled to be ranked alongside these phenomenal chefs, restaurants and their entire staff. It is an honour," said Chef Steve Gonzalez.

Also on the list are Brothers Food & Wine, Doma, Lena, Adamson Barbeque and Noorden to name a few.

"At Baro, we focus on perfecting each dish with the distinct combination of spices and fresh ingredients. Whether it is empanada, Ceviche or guacamole, our job is to transcend borders and deliver Uruguay, Chile, Peru, Colombia and Brazil right to your table at Baro," said Gonzalez.

All 20 restaurants will be serving up their signature dishes at a sold out event at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on March 21st. More than 1200 people are expected to be in attendance.

"From our perspective, we have only just begun. We hold ourselves and all of our great staff, to increasingly high standards to ensure that we always deliver a truly memorable experience at Baro" said Denton. "We have many plans for the future, but we know we have to start from within and that is why we have a two year goal to become one of Toronto's Best Workplaces by 2019."

Watch out for us Toronto.

Baro is located at 485 King Street West, Toronto.

