Toronto Swingers Club Offers Special Events

Toronto alternative lifestyle couples club The O Zone offers Ontario swingers exciting sexy parties and sell-out erotic events in a massive club facility with full amenities

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - The O Zone (www.ocouplesclub.com) is a private, upscale members-only Toronto lifestyle swingers club that offers adventurous, open-minded couples and single ladies a fun, safe and relaxed atmosphere. The club offers a fully stocked licensed bar. Top DJ's keep the parties rolling, and the dance floor is usually packed all night long. At over 10,000 square feet, The O Zone is one of North America's largest "on-premise" swingers clubs, offering a variety of wild and sexy amenities to guarantee a memorable night for attending couples. This swingers club prides itself on being a safe and enjoyable environment for couples to explore. The club features lounge areas, a huge dance floor, theme rooms, private "play rooms," locker rooms and showers.

The club's clientele are discerning professionals who range in all ages. Members, both new and existing, find The O Zone to be friendly and outgoing. The club provides unusual, wild and erotic stage performances, an incredible laser and light show, world-class DJs, costume contests, a huge dance floor, and an exclusive couples' only area.

Special events are a favourite with the club's clientele. Let's face it, given the opportunity, lots of couples like to dress up and party. These events are for open-minded adults who want to dance, eat, have fun, and maybe more. It is an interesting fact that most of these themed events sell out very early. The O Zone is a member's only club. The yearly membership fee is included with your first visit. Platinum memberships are also available to couples, providing full VIP access to the club, without paying each night at the door.

The 10th Annual TABOTA Mardi Pardi on March 11th, 2017 is one of those sellout events where hundreds of partying sexually liberated couples will converge for the largest Mardi Gras lifestyle party in Canada.

Surrounded by a sophisticated and erotic atmosphere ... some come to play, some to watch, some to be seen, but all will experience the crazy fun time that awaits on the dance floor. Mardi Pardi is The O Zone's WILDEST night of the year, and it wraps up with the Most Beads Contest at the end of the evening. Great prizes to be won, including a grand prize pass for two to the Sandy Bottoms Resort. Flash for beads and body paint, New Orleans style! Mardi Pardi is Canada's largest & hottest Mardi Gras party for couples. Couples flock to the facility and dare to be naughty, even if it's for just one night.

Cost: $80/couple. Single Ladies: $40. Sorry, no single Gents this evening.

Platinum Members pay only $20 per/couple.

Doors open 8 pm - 3 am

About The O Zone: Toronto's hottest couples' club, The O Zone is the place to be for swinging couples in Toronto. The O Zone is one of North America's largest "on-premise" nightclubs. A hedonistic playground of over 10,000 square feet, The O Zone is filled with enough wild and sexy amenities to guarantee a most memorable night for Toronto swingers and open-minded couples. An alternative lifestyle social club, The O Zone is the hottest place in Toronto for couples to come and party, and to form friendships with compatible like-minded swinging couples. For more information about The O Zone, upcoming special events, and the latest club news, please visit www.ocouplesclub.com