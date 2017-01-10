Toronto Women's Fashion Week Partners with Maybelline New York, Redken 5th Avenue NYC and essie

Toronto Women's Fashion Week proudly joins forces with world-renowned cosmetics company L'Oréal for Canada's biggest fashion event

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Toronto Women's Fashion Week (TW) officially announces L'Oréal Canada's leading beauty brands Maybelline New York, Redken 5th Avenue NYC and essie as the Official Beauty Partners of TW. The top-tier cosmetics companies will come together under one roof from March 9th to the 14th for the newly launched fashion week and assist Canada's most esteemed designers in creating their runway looks. Overseeing the backstage glam will be lead make-up artist, Grace Lee, international Redken performing Artist, Jorge Joao and lead nail artist, Rita Remark, all of which have extensive portfolios in the beauty and fashion industries.

"As a brand that empowers women to make a statement and explore new looks, Maybelline New York is proud to keep growing its roots in fashion through this partnership with Toronto Women's Fashion Week alongside sister brands Redken 5th Avenue NYC and essie. Always at the forefront of trends, we are thrilled to be the Official Beauty Partners of this new initiative, celebrating Canadian fashion," says Cammie Guest, Brand Director, Maybelline New York & essie.

"We are very excited to partner with the global brands of Maybelline New York, Redken 5th Avenue NYC and essie, known for their beauty expertise and unparalleled creativity. No doubt, they are a perfect fit with Canada's newest, most prominent women's fashion week devoted to showcasing the country's most iconic designers and the next generation of emerging talent," says Jeff Rustia, Executive Director and Founder of Toronto Women's Fashion Week.

Grace Lee: Lead Make-Up Artist

Just as any visionary artist has a trademark style, Grace has a recognizable aesthetic which is consistently ahead of the curve. It is this creativity that sets her apart, along with the confidence that comes with 20 years in the business that has made her a household name and a favorite among clients and celebrities alike. She has supported a team of global artists backstage at New York, Milan, London and Paris shows, skillfully bringing art to life for international labels. In 2012, Grace was announced as the Official Makeup Artist for Maybelline New York in Canada, a very coveted position.

Jorge Joao: International Redken Performing Artist

Jorge is an acclaimed stylist who spends his time co-managing his award-winning salon KOI Hair Studio to involvement in fashion weeks, editorial work, educational programs and touring as a Redken Artist. He is the in-house educator at the Redken Exchange in both Toronto and New York and is a winner of both a Contessa and a Mirror Award -- two of the highest honors paid to hair stylists in Canada. Additionally, Jorge routinely works with celebrities and super models, most recently with Chiara Ferragni, Sky Ferrira, Charlotte Free, Erin Wasson and Winnie Harlow.

Rita Remark: Lead Nail Artist

Unusual. Alluring. Crazy Chic. Style-maker and risk-taker, Rita Remark has built an impressive body of work that encompasses everything from natural manicures to wildly graphic works of nail art. As essie Canada's Lead Nail Artist, Rita has excelled in creating one-of-a-kind creations that have been featured on Toronto and New York Fashion Week runways for shows such as Wes Gordon, Jill Stuart, Alexander Wang, 3.1 Phillip Lim, The Row, Pink Tartan, Rudsak, Line KnitWear, David Dixon and DKNY. She has also polished the nails of notables such as Cara Delevigne, Karlie Kloss and Emily Haines. Remark has been nominated essie's Global Education Expert and works around the world spreading the #essielove.

About L'Oréal Canada

Maybelline New York, Redken 5th Avenue NYC and essie are divisions of L'Oréal Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L'Oréal Group, the largest cosmetics company in the world. Headquartered in Montreal, L'Oréal Canada had sales of $1,054 billion in 2015 and employs more than 1,300 people. The company's prestigious portfolio of 36 brands encompasses all aspects of beauty.

About Toronto Women's Fashion Week

Toronto Women's Fashion Week (TW) truly celebrates Canadian fashion and is proud to be the home to Canada's most iconic designers and the Next Generation of Emerging Talent.