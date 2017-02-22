Toronto's Aspiring Kid Realtor Ignites the Internet With 114,000 Video Views

Can an 8-Year-Old Help Sell a House in a White-Hot Housing Market?

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - 8-year-old Belle Boiron has learned a thing or two about the real estate world from her dad, Toronto Real Estate Broker, Author, and University Instructor, Claude Boiron.

During a recent real estate video tour shoot, Belle decided to step up and step in front of the camera to take potential buyers on a tour of a house for sale from an 8-year-old's perspective. The resulting video has garnered a whopping 113,000 Facebook views in just under two weeks.

You can see the full video HERE.

"My daughter has been surrounded by real estate since before she can remember - she's passionate about it and she loves it!" said proud father Claude Boiron. "If she doesn't become a popstar - this is her dream - I wouldn't be surprised if she became the third generation of the Boiron family in real estate."

In addition to Belle's home video tour debut, she offers these 10 insider tips on what sells an 8-year-old on a new home:

The basement cannot be spooky



Big mirrors in the basement to dance in front of



A big bedroom!



Lots of stairs so there is a long handrail to slide down



A secret area like a storage space under stairs to play in



Lots of room to play, run and dance



Your own washroom next to your bedroom



The walls of your bedroom should be your favourite colour



The house should be close to a park, or even a dog park



There must be a shed to store your bike, toys, sled and patio chairs





The property from Belle's video walkthrough will be listed on MLS this week and already has more than two dozen interested buyers generated from the video.

A 3D tour of the house located at 100 Centre Street North can be seen HERE.

The home will be listed this week at $539,000.