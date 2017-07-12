Toronto's Dream Payments Unveils Centre of Excellence in Moncton

TORONTO, ON and MONCTON, NB--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - Dream Payments, a leading financial technology (fintech) company that operates a payments cloud to power commerce and payments across mobile devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), proudly announces the opening of its first Centre of Excellence in Moncton, New Brunswick. The company's first Canadian office outside of Toronto is ramping up to support Dream's rapid growth in both the Canadian and US market. It will house the majority of Dream's technical team, including existing senior employees who have immigrated to Canada from offices in Russia and Vietnam.

Frank McKenna, Deputy Chairman of TD Bank and former Premier of New Brunswick, will cut the ribbon at the official ceremony. Other distinguished guests confirmed to attend include Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold, representatives of New Brunswick's economic development corporation Opportunities NB (ONB) and Dream Payments CEO Brent Ho-Young.

"Transitioning our offshore teams to Canada was a very sensitive undertaking. We evaluated many locations across the country and we're thrilled to have found a home for our new Centre of Excellence in Moncton," said Brent Ho-Young. "Dream has worked closely with ONB over the last eight months to make this happen and we couldn't be more pleased. The province has done a fantastic job in establishing a vibrant tech community and nurturing innovative, like-minded companies. We know that Moncton is the right place for us to invest, grow and succeed."

Dream Payments provides businesses of all types and sizes with unique mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions through its secure payments cloud and device management platform. Dream is the world's only mobile platform that enables Interac® Debit and Chip and PIN credit card payment terminals to be sold off-the-shelf. The company's unique technology is also used by financial institutions and acquirers including Chase Paymentech to deliver user-friendly mobile payment solutions to their business customers.

"We are delighted to welcome Dream Payments to New Brunswick," said Stephen Lund, CEO of Opportunities NB. "Dream Payments is the first fintech company attracted to New Brunswick by ONB. We know the company's unique and innovative technology will add to the already robust financial services sector. These high skilled jobs will create more high-quality employment opportunities in this burgeoning ‎technology sector."

Opportunities NB is a Crown corporation that seeks to attract and support opportunities to grow the economy and create jobs. It provides support services for businesses across the province.

ABOUT DREAM PAYMENTS:

Dream Payments is an award winning payments cloud that powers mobile commerce and payment services across mobile devices and the IoT. Leading financial institutions and merchant acquirers use Dream's Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS) platform to provide mobile point-of-sale (POS) applications, next-generation payment terminals, and value-added services to businesses of all sizes.

With a growing ecosystem of partnerships with best-in-class financial services providers, including TD Merchant Solutions, Intuit QuickBooks and TruShield Insurance, Dream delivers the solutions that enable businesses to sell everywhere, accept all payments, and thrive in their markets. Dream is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and has operations in Moncton, New Brunswick and Stamford, Connecticut. For more information about Dream Payments, please visit dreampayments.com.