Total Energy Services Inc. Announces 2017 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total") (TSX:TOT) will conduct a conference call and webcast following the release of its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The financial results will be released prior to the conference call. Daniel Halyk, President and CEO, will host the call.

Open to: Shareholders and other interested persons Date: May 10, 2017 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) Call: (800) 806-5484 or (416) 406-0743 Passcode: 7609930#

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total's website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting "Webcasts".

Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available on Total's website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until May 17, 2017 by dialling (800) 408-3053, passcode 6513973#.

Total is a growth oriented energy services corporation involved in contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services and the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and process equipment. The common shares of Total are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol "TOT".

