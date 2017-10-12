Total Energy Services Inc. Announces 2017 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 12, 2017) - Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total") (TSX:TOT) will conduct a conference call and webcast following the release of its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The financial results will be released prior to the conference call. Daniel Halyk, President and CEO, will host the call.

Open to: Shareholders and other interested persons Date: November 9, 2017 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) Call: (800) 478-9326 or (416) 340-2219

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total's website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting "Webcasts".

Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available on Total's website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until December 9, 2017 by dialling (800) 408-3053, passcode 9889306#.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Total provides contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to oil and natural gas producers operating in North America, Australia and other international markets. The common shares of Total are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.