Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Dividend

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total") (TSX:TOT) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 (Cdn.) per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2017 on Total's outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on April 28, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2017. The ex-dividend date is March 29, 2017.

