Totango Appoints New SVP of Customer Success With Acquisition of Several Enterprise Customers

Totango Continues Exponential Growth in Enterprise Market

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Totango, the innovator of customer success, announces two major milestones in their path to become the de-facto customer success solution for the enterprise: first, the addition to their leadership team of Jim Coleman as SVP of Customer Success; and second, the addition to their customer base of leading enterprise companies Monster, Phreesia, and ON24.

Coleman comes most recently from CallidusCloud Engagement Solutions, where he was a member of the leadership team for the go-to-market strategy of multiple engagement platform products for customer success while maintaining best-in-class retention rates for existing customers. Coleman is an experienced customer-centric leader, with 15 years in enterprise customer success and customer engagement teams. Coleman has a long history of client delivery services, with other leadership positions at CSC, Badgeville, and Appian.

"Totango is uniquely poised to become the go-to solution for enterprise-grade companies looking to expand their customer success beyond a specific team and create a company-wide culture centered on the customer," says Coleman. "I'm thrilled to join Totango at such an exciting time and lead one of the most experienced CSM teams in the industry."

The addition of first-rate enterprise customers and Coleman's arrival coincides with Totango's launch of their newest revolutionary product, Zoe™. Zoe, announced on February 27 at Totango's industry-leading conference Customer Success Summit, is a conversational interface that gives access to the deep customer data in Totango DNA-CX™ to anyone in a company, while also enabling cross-functional experts to participate in customer success missions. Zoe enables companies to align all of their products, services, and employees around the customer.

"These big changes all point to the same objective: to drive positive revenue impact for the enterprise," says Guy Nirpaz, CEO and Co-Founder of Totango. "Our newest customers signal that we're moving in that direction, and we know that Jim brings with him the right experience to deliver on our promise to make our customers successful."

Current Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder, Omer Gotlieb, will transition to SVP of Business Development to build go-to-market partnerships for the enterprise market.

About Totango

Totango is the leading enterprise-grade customer success platform that helps recurring revenue businesses proactively impact business outcomes with customer success. With solutions to empower Customer Success Teams or entire companies, Totango enables everyone to participate in customer success.