Totango Introduces Zoe, a Product That Empowers Every Employee to Participate in Customer Success

CEO Guy Nirpaz to Introduce Zoe at the 2017 Customer Success Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Totango, a leading customer success platform company, today announced Zoe™, a conversational interface (chat-bot) that allows every employee to participate in customer success. Totango Co-Founder & CEO Guy Nirpaz introduced Zoe™ at the fifth annual Customer Success Summit, where visionaries and leaders converge to connect and learn about trends, best practices and the future of customer success. Nirpaz introduced Zoe during his 9 a.m. keynote at the event, which is being held at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, CA.

Totango customer success products are used today by thousands of customer success professionals at leading companies including Autodesk, Zoom, and Taboola, to drive product adoption, retention and expansion. Totango recognized the significant potential for growth within the SaaS Subscription market, with revenue in 2014 at $60 billion and predicted to double within five years, per a Forrester report, and developed Zoe™ to meet the expanding needs of the marketplace. Zoe™ expands the impact of customer success beyond a single team and into the entire company, so everyone within every department can participate and impact customer success.

"Zoe™ is going to make a significant difference in how we drive customer success as a company. Our entire team at Clicktale now has immediate access to customer data directly within Slack through Zoe. Employees from all departments can make better decisions to impact our customers quickly and positively," says Shai Rybak, VP Customer Success, Clicktale.

Zoe™, through a natural language, conversational interface (chat-bot), democratizes access to all dimensions of customer data to everyone within the company, and is most powerfully leveraged through an integration with Slack. Zoe™ allows self-organizing teams, across departments, to participate and sign-up to customer success initiatives and impact customer success. Zoe™ is initially available for Slack and email and will be available for additional collaboration platforms over time.

"In the last year, more established enterprise companies are turning to customer success to support their digital businesses. The next step is for companies to enable customer success across all functions," says Nirpaz. "Zoe product will make huge impact on businesses. There's nothing on the market that can unlock a company's true potential to drive customer success the way Zoe can."

About Totango

Totango is an enterprise-grade customer success platform that helps recurring revenue businesses simplify the complexities of customer success by connecting the dots of customer data, actively monitoring customer health changes, and driving proactive engagements. Leading companies use Totango to identify at-risk accounts, reduce churn, grow predictable revenue, and maximize customer value over time.