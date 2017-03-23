Totango Wins Gold Stevie Award in 11th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Totango is a winner in the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, receiving a Gold Stevie® Award in the category of Best Relationship Management Solution -- New Version.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world's leading business awards programs including the prestigious American Business Awards℠ and International Business Awards℠.

Totango won the Gold Stevie Award in recognition of its Enterprise Edition, released in March of 2016. The Enterprise Edition, a new version of the proven Totango Customer Success Center, supports recurring revenue businesses with complex organizational hierarchies and helps them gain visibility into the ambiguity and nuances of their customer relationships to better meet customers' needs at different stages of their journey. Enterprise also enables companies to know which products are adopted by end-users, helping to identify potential churn or upsell situations. One judge of the contest commented that Enterprise Edition is a "handy and useful solution covering almost every aspect needed for the enterprise's in-depth analysis. Remarkable benefits for both customers and Totango."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 77 professionals worldwide. Entries were considered in 61 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, for sales and business development achievements, and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

"Congratulations to all of the nominees in the category of Best Relationship Management Solution -- New Version," says Guy Nirpaz, CEO and Co-Founder of Totango. "It's such an honor to win another Stevie Award, our first in the Sales & Customer Service program. This award signals that Totango is resonating in an expanding breadth of categories and industries."

Totango recently released the next revolutionary product in customer success: Zoe™. Zoe makes the data from Enterprise Edition accessible to the entire company, and empowers everyone in the organization to participate in customer success. With access to data, teams can self-organize and take actions that put the customer at the center of the company's culture. While Customer Success Teams make their biggest impact using Enterprise, the rest of the company can contribute to customer success with Zoe.

"Totango is leading the way in the customer success industry, and this award is a valuable recognition of our hard work," says Nirpaz. "Enterprise and Zoe are products that are shaping the very definition of customer success."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available here.

