TouchBistro Named Best POS System for Restaurants for Third Consecutive Year

Business News Daily once again recommends TouchBistro as the POS system of choice for all types of restaurants, bars, and other eateries

NEW YORK, NEW YORK and TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - For the third consecutive year, TouchBistro has been named the Best POS System for Restaurants by Business News Daily in its annual review of dozens of point-of-sale (POS) systems. According to the January 2017 publication, TouchBistro was selected because it has everything that's needed "to run all types of food establishments, without all the fuss. Whether you run a fine-dining restaurant, casual eatery, café, food truck, pub or any other type of restaurant, TouchBistro is an affordable and easy-to-use POS system that focuses solely on your unique needs."

TouchBistro's iPad point of sale system is designed specifically for restaurants. Topping the Apple App Store in more than 37 countries, TouchBistro helps restaurateurs increase sales, improve service, and make informed decisions on how to grow their businesses.

By making the point of sale mobile, TouchBistro has revolutionized restaurant operations. Waiters can enter orders into an iPad right at table-side and send them to the kitchen for preparation without running back and forth. Food pictures and allergen information are at the waiters' fingertips. Secure, integrated EMV payments can also be taken at the table.

Ordering is done in TouchBistro with just a tap on the iPad. With TouchBistro's patented design, even complex actions like bill splitting or combining orders from different seats take only a tap or swipe. Forced modifiers tell serving staff what to upsell and list food preparation variations, so there are no missed opportunities or guessing.

"This is a tremendous recognition from Business News Daily for our long-term commitment to our customers' success. While other POS solutions lose focus by trying to appeal to other verticals, like gaming or even gas stations, we believe our laser focus on Hospitality is what led to this award. We take to heart the feedback we received from the more than 7,000 TouchBistro restaurants we deployed, and ensure their insights, comments, and wish lists are the basis for our features and functionality," said Alex Barrotti, CEO and founder of TouchBistro. "We have so many great stories that operators share with us about how TouchBistro has helped them increase efficiency and improve their bottom line. We will continue to invest in our rich feature set, and provide enhancements every six to eight weeks, to ensure they have the latest and best technologies at their fingertips."

TouchBistro uses readily available Apple hardware that can be purchased off the shelf to deliver a cost-effective, mobile solution, unlike the expensive proprietary hardware of a traditional point of sale system that is stuck in fixed positions.

TouchBistro supports multiple payment processors, has integrated with popular restaurant and business apps, and provides APIs for future integrations. Comprehensive security features and robust reporting make it easier for owners and managers to control, monitor, and measure operations. World-class training and installation teams with extensive restaurant experience are available 24/7. TouchBistro may be downloaded for a free 30-day trial from the Apple App Store.

For the full Business Daily News article, click here.

About TouchBistro

With offices in New York and Toronto, TouchBistro is an iPad point of sale (POS) for restaurants that helps increase sales, improve customer experience, and make better business decisions. TouchBistro is used and loved by thousands of restaurants world-wide and is perfect for all foodservice business types including restaurants, bars, cafes, breweries, food trucks, and quick service restaurants. The TouchBistro app has been ranked as the top-grossing food and beverage app in 37 countries on the Apple® App Store(SM). TouchBistro offers a 30-day free trial that can be converted to a no-contract subscription. Additional information is available at www.touchbistro.com.