Tough Mudder Kicks Off 2017 With Unique Training Program and Free Online Video Training Guides

Thousands Experience New Tough Mudder Workouts and 2017 World-Class Obstacles at "Muscle Beach" in Venice, Calif.; Celebrity Noah Galloway, Actor Zach Gilford, Super Bowl Champion Roland Williams and Harlem Globetrotter Bull Bullard Headline the Event

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Tough Mudder Inc., the leading active lifestyle brand, released today a series of free training videos and three month downloadable workout guides on ToughMudder.com/Physical-Training to help anyone jump start their 2017 physical fitness goals. To kick off the launch of the series and guides, thousands of people participated in Tough Mudder's "Mudder Beach" event, that featured workouts presented by Merrell and led by special fitness guests including well-known fitness guru and former Army Ranger Noah Galloway, Friday Night Light's star Zach Gilford, Rams Super Bowl XXXIV Champion Roland Williams, Harlem Globetrotter Bull Bullard as well as Tough Mudder's certified fitness trainers today at "Muscle Beach" in Venice, Calif.

Developed by Tough Mudder trainers, warmup emcees and champions -- Eric "ERock" Botsford, (certified trainer) and Kyle "Coach" Railton, (multi-gym owner, certified trainer and extreme sports coach), and 2016 World's Toughest Mudder female champion, Stephanie Bishop -- the 15 training videos are designed to help people build strength, endurance and mental grit before heading to the start line for Tough Mudder challenges and competitive events, or to get into shape in 2017 to take on any of life's challenges.

Ten videos contain obstacle specific moves designed to train for Tough Mudder's new and signature obstacles (obstacles featured detailed below). For example, to best prepare for the new 2017 obstacle Augustus Gloop, official Tough Mudder trainers recommend -- bench triceps dips to develop upper body strength, jump squats to build lower body strength and mountain climbers for increased cardio endurance. Tips and techniques, such as appropriate form, are also featured for each exercise. Tough Mudder will highlight fitness tips and new workouts weekly during the #WorkoutWednesday Facebook Livestream series, which averages nearly 100,000 views.

Three training videos focus on full workouts specific to Tough Mudder events -- Tough Mudder Half, a 5-mile obstacle course (with no ice or electricity), Tough Mudder, a 10-12 mile obstacle course and the competitive event series guides for both Toughest Mudder, an eight-hour, overnight competitive series and World's Toughest Mudder, a grueling 24-hour endurance competition. Two videos feature unique warm up and cool down tips.

Participants can also download a free three-month training program specific to the Tough Mudder event they registered for. The guide features daily workouts, circuit training, high intensity interval training, nutrition tips and rest days.

"Living a healthy and active lifestyle is a priority for Tough Mudder participants. We are thrilled to be a leader in the fitness space by creating premiere training guides and videos, in addition to world-class events, for people of all fitness levels to help everyone achieve their health and wellness goals," said Will Dean, CEO & Co-founder, Tough Mudder, Inc. "Bringing more fitness, nutrition and wellness content to Mudder Nation across multiple platforms will continue to make Tough Mudder a vibrant, engaging social and digital destination."

The training guides and videos are part of the organization's yearlong "Escape the Ordinary" campaign, in which Tough Mudder is providing ways for people to break free from their everyday fitness and daily routines to try new experiences.

2017 New Obstacles Featured in Training Videos:

Augustus Gloop - Participants must enter into a chest-deep pit of water before ascending up a vertical tube. As they attempt to ascend through the confined tube, they must fight off a cascade of water gushing down on them from above.

- Participants must enter into a chest-deep pit of water before ascending up a vertical tube. As they attempt to ascend through the confined tube, they must fight off a cascade of water gushing down on them from above. Funky Monkey - The Revolution - A literal "spin" on Tough Mudder's classic Funky Monkey obstacle. Participants test their upper body strength to complete this challenge while transitioning from monkey bars to traverse a series of revolving wheels -- all while dangling over a water pit.

- A literal "spin" on Tough Mudder's classic Funky Monkey obstacle. Participants test their upper body strength to complete this challenge while transitioning from monkey bars to traverse a series of revolving wheels -- all while dangling over a water pit. The Reach Around - Playing upon one's fear of heights and one of the most challenging obstacles on the course, this nearly 20 feet tall obstacle forces participants to climb up and go beyond vertical in an inverted 45 degree angle to overcome it.

- Playing upon one's fear of heights and one of the most challenging obstacles on the course, this nearly 20 feet tall obstacle forces participants to climb up and go beyond vertical in an inverted 45 degree angle to overcome it. Kong - Taking Legionnaire finish obstacles to new heights, literally, this giant, 30-foot obstacle will have participants swinging like Tarzan, traversing from one floating ring to another with increasing distance between them.

- Taking Legionnaire finish obstacles to new heights, literally, this giant, 30-foot obstacle will have participants swinging like Tarzan, traversing from one floating ring to another with increasing distance between them. Birth Canal - Participants must crawl and push their way through a confining gauntlet of 100 lb water-filled barriers suspended above them in total darkness.

Signature Tough Mudder Obstacles Featured in Training Videos:

Pyramid Scheme Presented by Merrell - Even with an added strip of Merrell's stickiest rubber sole rolled across the middle of the obstacle, this challenge requires teamwork as participants must climb and push their way up a slippery incline in order to complete this obstacle .

- Even with an added strip of Merrell's stickiest rubber sole rolled across the middle of the obstacle, this challenge requires teamwork as participants must climb and push their way up a slippery incline in order to complete this obstacle The Block Ness Monster - This obstacle is as tricky as Nessie herself. Participants have to push, pull, and roll their way through 60 feet of slick, rotating barriers taking teamwork to a whole new level.

This obstacle is as tricky as Nessie herself. Participants have to push, pull, and roll their way through 60 feet of slick, rotating barriers taking teamwork to a whole new level. Everest 2.0 - This slick quarter pipe is over 15 feet tall, with a recurved top to make it extra hard to get that handhold.

- This slick quarter pipe is over 15 feet tall, with a recurved top to make it extra hard to get that handhold. Berlin Walls - Scale 12 feet tall wooden walls with the help of your teammates.

- Scale 12 feet tall wooden walls with the help of your teammates. Mud Mile 2.0 - Just as the name states, this obstacle is a muddy mile full of deep mud pits, high mounds and angles steeper than ever before.

About Tough Mudder, Inc.:

Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder event series of 10-12 mile obstacle courses, Tough Mudder Inc. has since grown to become a leading active lifestyle company and leader in sports video content creation and distribution. The brand includes Tough Mudder Half, an obstacle course challenge bringing the thrills of Tough Mudder to a 5-mile course; Toughest Mudder Series, an eight-hour, overnight competition series; World's Toughest Mudder, a grueling 24-hour endurance competition; and an extremely vibrant engaging social and digital destination for fitness, nutrition and wellness content delivered across multiple platforms. The Tough Mudder family of brands and online community is united by a commitment to promoting courage, personal accomplishment and teamwork through unconventional, life-changing experiences. With more than 2.5 million participants globally to date, Tough Mudder Inc. produced more than 120 events worldwide in 2016 across five continents, including Asia through its partnerships with Seroja and IMG. More than 20 of the world's leading brands are sponsorship and content distribution partners, including Merrell, Volvic, Jeep, L'il Critters, US Army, Virgin Active, Olympus, Bosch, Live Stream, The CW and CBS Sports. To join the conversation, follow Tough Mudder on Facebook at facebook.com/toughmudder, on Twitter @ToughMudder, on Snapchat at Tough.Mudder, on YouTube at YouTube.com/ToughMudder and on Instagram @Tough_Mudder.