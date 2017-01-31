Tourbiere Ouellet et fils expands and modernizes its plant to continue growing

Financial support from the Government of Canada will enable the L'Isle-Verte enterprise to purchase state-of-the-art equipment

Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, has announced that financial assistance of $486,400 has been awarded to Tourbière Ouellet et fils, which operates under the trademark of Litière Ouellet, to increase productivity and achieve optimal management of its operations.

When it was established, in 1963, Tourbière Ouellet et fils focused on the extraction and sale of peat. Over the generations, this family business has renewed and expanded its business practices. It has added bulk shipment to its activities and now develops and manufactures livestock bedding, food supplements and horticultural mulch for landscaping roadsides and preventing soil erosion. Sold in bags or in bulk in Canada and the United States, their products are used by dairy, beef and hog farms, equestrian operations, agricultural cooperatives and landscaping businesses.

To continue growing, the enterprise needs to modernize its plant and robotize its operations. The funding provided under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) will enable Tourbière Ouellet et fils to purchase equipment, including a dust collector and lift truck and robots for bagging and palletization.

"The Government of Canada is committed to promoting the role of innovation as an important way of encouraging company diversification and growth. This is why we are pleased to support the development of Tourbière Ouellet et fils, which will become more competitive, continue to offer quality products and maintain good jobs in the region."

Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia

"By investing in innovation in manufacturing, the Government of Canada stays true to its commitments and helps businesses expand, innovate and export their products in order to stimulate the growth of the Canadian economy and strengthen the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are very grateful for the support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. The financial assistance will enable us to continue growing, so as to consolidate higher quality jobs. Through these investments, we will be able to concentrate on developing and improving the quality of new products."

Stéphane Ouellet, President, Tourbière Ouellet

