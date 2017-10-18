Tourism Jasper Selects MediaValet to Manage Global Brand Assets

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software, is happy to announce that Tourism Jasper, the official marketing organization of Jasper, Alberta and Jasper National Park, has selected MediaValet to create a central media library to manage their extensive and rapidly growing collection of brand assets.

As the keepers of the Jasper brand, Tourism Jasper relies on marketing campaigns and brand assets to attract tourists from all over the world. Their goal is to become globally recognized as the premier and year-round destination in the Canadian Rockies. Selective and highly targeted use of stunning photography and video assets, showcasing Jasper's natural beauty, are key to driving demand for the Jasper experience year-round.

Prior to MediaValet, Tourism Jasper stored their rapidly growing collection of brand assets across multiple online storage platforms and internal servers. The process of finding and sharing assets was extremely labor-intensive and wasted hours of the team's time and effort. Today, with MediaValet, the team can quickly and easily search their extensive collection of HD photos, videos and other high value brand assets and seamlessly share them with travel agencies, partners and media in the required formats and sizes.

"When our team gave MediaValet a try, we were blown away with how easy and intuitive the platform was to navigate," commented James Jackson, General Manager at Tourism Jasper. "Having our entire brand library in a single, highly secure and reliable, and easily accessible system has increased the productivity of our entire team and that of our partners. We're now able to collaborate more effectively and as a result, drive demand for the Jasper experience!"

Officially recognized as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1984, Jasper & Jasper National Park, are charged with preserving the visual history of their region for all of mankind to enjoy and learn from.

"Being based in Vancouver, on the West Coast of Canada, many of us at MediaValet live our lives in the shadows of the great Canadian Rockies," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "For those that haven't had experienced the jaw dropping vistas of Jasper National Park, stop what you're doing and add it to you list of must go places. We're truly honored to be a small part of Tourism Jasper's efforts to preserve and share the awe-inspiring experience that is Jasper National Park."

About Tourism Jasper

Tourism Jasper is the official marketing organization of Jasper and Jasper National Park, Canada's base of adventure. As the keepers of the Jasper brand, our role is to present Jasper as it really is: an awe-inspiring and authentic Rocky Mountain destination -- the entry point to Canada's most epic adventures. It is from here that the greatest personal expeditions begin; where explorers and wanderers from around the world collect to enjoy the activities, accommodations, restaurants, and businesses of the town of Jasper, before taking on the real Canadian Rockies of Jasper National Park. Welcome those prepared to Venture Beyond.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 44 highly secure, reliable and hyper scalable Microsoft data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA -- ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

