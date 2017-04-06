Tower One Applies to OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - Tower One Wireless Corp (CSE:TO)(OTCBB:TOWTF)(FRANKFURT:A2AFT9) ("Tower One" or the "Company") announces that it has applied to OTC Markets Group to trade the Company's common shares on the OTCQB. Additionally, the Company is in process of applying for eligibility with The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for its common shares once listed on the OTCQB. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies. The Company will provide further updates relating to the trading of its common shares on OTCQB in due course.

Alex Ochoa, CEO of Tower One states: "Tower One aims to list its shares on the OTCBQ in order to establish ourselves within the American investment community and as a step toward graduating to a more senior exchange in the future. Once Tower One receives DTC eligibility in conjunction with the OTCQB listing, it will provide shareholders with additional liquidity and increased trading capacity."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 US and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. OTC Link ATS is operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

About Tower One Wireless Corp.

Tower One Wireless Corp was founded in 2015 with a mission to own and operate high-quality cellular network infrastructure sites in South American markets that are experience strong usage growth. Tower One focuses primarily on building towers in municipalities where there is limited or no cellular coverage. This enhances the probability of multiple carriers sharing the tower and minimizes competitive risk. Tower One has assembled a decorated management team with top-tier cellular development experience with one of South America's largest tower developers. Tower One is currently focused on 4G & 5G LTE infrastructure expansion in Latin America.

