Tower One Wireless Acquires Cellular Site Acquisition Company

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Tower One Wireless Corp (CSE:TO)(OTCBB:TOWTF)(FRANKFURT:1P3N) ("Tower One" or the "Company") announces it has acquired a 90% interest in an established Telecom services and site acquisition company ("Service Company"). The Service Company currently provides site acquisition and licensing to the Telecom Industry in Colombia. Since the Service Company was established in 2005, it has successfully completed the lease/purchase of over 300 Cellular Sites (Real Estate), and has been contracted by all the major Telecom operators in Colombia. This strategic acquisition gives Tower One additional extensive experience in an area essential to its core business.

Alex Ochoa, CEO of Tower One, states: "Tower One will build its international real estate portfolio utilizing the expertise of the Service Company's team. The Service Company has assisted major telecom operators in the acquisition of over 300 sites. Tower One is also happy to add the 5 current Build to Suit opportunities to our pipeline of projects while we await the result of significant tower bids we've made earlier this quarter."

Site Acquisition is a vital component of all Build to Suit ("BTS") cellular tower opportunities. This will allow Tower One to expand its business to physical real estate that is an extension of the tower infrastructure in place at tower construction sites. These contracts are similar to the tower lease contracts in that the real estate under the towers will be subject to long-term leases. The real estate model commands high yields relative to the acquisition cost, allowing Tower One another revenue stream within the industry. Current competitors account for over 10% of revenue coming from this component of the tower business. Real estate is traditionally 15x15 square metres or custom to the tower base size needed to support vertical infrastructure.

The current notable value of the Service Company are as follows:

Pipeline of over 500+ potential land acquisitions where existing towers are currently located

Current Portfolio of Search Rings (5) to enable towers on a BTS Basis

The Services Company carries no liabilities.

About Tower One Wireless Corp

Tower One builds, owns, and leases a portfolio of wireless infrastructure assets to wireless carriers on long term contracts. Tower One is the only publicly traded small cap entry into the tower and wireless infrastructure industry; It is operated by a team of Telecom and finance professionals with a long history of success in the telecom and wireless infrastructure business. Management voluntarily placed 30 million shares into a complete 3 year lock-up with no shares to be released during this period. Tower One Wireless is currently focused on 4G & 5G LTE infrastructure expansion in Latin America.

