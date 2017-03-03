Town of Matagami to build new community multisport facility

Government of Canada supports the project of the Centre de développement communautaire Matagami

MATAGAMI, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects that contribute to the strength and vitality of communities.

For the inauguration of the multisport facility, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, announced that the Centre de développement communautaire de Matagami (CDCM) has been granted $73,135 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, for work on the new facility.

Created in 2004, the CDCM promotes the development of community services and organizes recreational activities in the region. The funding awarded under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will help the organization carry out land levelling and paving work, install lights and signage, and put up boards around the outdoor skating rink.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"Community spaces are prime gathering places for the Nord-du-Québec region. The Government of Canada is proud to support projects that contribute to the vitality of our communities and provide a high quality of life for residents of all ages."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"The Centre de développement communautaire was very enthusiastic about working on a brand new recreational facility for local residents, with support from the town of Matagami. The committee responsible for the endeavour wanted to come up with a timeless project that brings people together, so it decided to invest in a multisport facility. People want vibrant facilities that can be used for a variety of recreational activities and that are physically and financially accessible. We believe that a project like this one will promote a sense of pride and belonging because the facility can be used for a number of activities."

Alexandra Lavoie, President of the Centre de développement communautaire Matagami

