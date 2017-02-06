TownePlace Suites Albuquerque Airport Hotel Unveils Brand New Updated Suites and New Breakfast Room

Help Guests Maintain Their Routine on the Road

ALBUQUERQUE, NM--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - The 107-suite TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Albuquerque, NM has completed an innovative renovation of its suites, as well as introduced a brand new breakfast room. As part of an all-suite brand designed for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays, the TownePlace Suites Albuquerque Airport's latest update helps guests live like locals and experience the comforts of home while on the road.

"As our TownePlace Suites guests' needs evolve, it is so important that TownePlace Suites continues to provide them with lodging solutions that support their lives on the road," said Loren Nalewanski, vice president and global brand manager, TownePlace Suites. "The TownePlace Suites Albuquerque Airport's) latest design and décor updates help ensure that our guests continue to receive the 'real living' experience that TownePlace Suites is known for -- providing more than a place to stay, but a place to live for those traveling for long periods of time."

TownePlace Suites Albuquerque Airport offers spacious studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites allowing guests the ability to spread out with separate living/working and sleeping areas. The brightly colored modern suites feature fully equipped kitchens with granite countertops, as well as luxurious new bedding and a large flat screen television. Guests can also find upgraded lighting throughout, including in the Home Office™ Suite, which is designed to provide guests with plenty of storage and flexible space to spread out and make it their own -- whether they want to relax, work or both.

The inviting and cheerful breakfast room is designed to accommodate all needs with varied seating options throughout, and offers expanded breakfast food offerings to provide even more choices to guests during their extended-stay experience while staying at this Albuquerque Airport hotel. As always, breakfast is complimentary every day of the week. Open all day, guests can use the space to relax, work and socialize beyond the morning hours.

Guests of the Albuquerque hotel will also find updates to the hotel's 24-hour fitness center, including new equipment complete with individual LCD televisions. As always, guests will be able to take advantage of wireless Internet throughout the hotel, as well as on-site business services. The TownePlace Suites Albuquerque Airport continues to offer laundry facilities, 24-hour On Us® coffee service and the 24-hour In a Pinch® market, where guests can pick up select food and beverage items. The TownePlace Suites Albuquerque Airport is pet-friendly (fees may apply).

TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand in the moderate price range. Ranked #1 for mid-price extended stays by Business Travel News' Hotel Chain Survey in 2011 and 2012, TownePlace Suites is the only brand to rank at the top of its tier for both years. Ideal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays, TownePlace Suites offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living/working and sleeping areas. Launched in 1997, the brand currently has more than 200 locations in the United States and Canada. TownePlace Suites participates in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information or reservations, contact the TownePlace Suites Albuquerque Airport directly at 505-232-5800 call the TownePlace Suites toll-free number at 800-257-3000 or visit www.towneplacesuites.com.