Toyota-Lift of Los Angeles names Simon Walker as Chief Operating Officer

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Simon Walker has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Toyota-Lift of Los Angeles (TLA), a leader in providing integrated logistics solutions in Los Angeles county. In his new role, Walker will oversee daily operations of the dealership with an emphasis on enhancing customer loyalty, increasing TLA's presence in the logistics industry and growing the overall business in line with Toyota's Vision 2020 strategy.

Walker joins TLA after having spent 18 years with various Raymond dealerships in Canada, Southern and Northern California, and the Pacific Northwest. He most recently served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Raymond Handling Concepts headquartered in Fremont, CA where, under his leadership, his team grew their storage and automated systems business from $2 million in 2013 to $32 million in 2016. Walker also implemented an aggressive new associate recruitment, training and recognition program, as well as an innovative digital marketing strategy, resulting in significant improvements in market share, customer satisfaction and profitability. Dr. Shankar Basu, President and CEO of TLA, noted, "Simon is an industry leader and we are thrilled to have him join our team. His expertise with logistics solutions, customer loyalty programs and all facets of dealership operations will greatly benefit TLA and most importantly, our customers."

"I am excited to join a respected dealership like Toyota-Lift of Los Angeles," said Walker. "As TLA evolves and grows, I believe it's critical that we continue to make our customers' needs a top priority by providing innovative supply chain solutions that help our customers' business prosper by optimizing their space, labor and order fulfillment processes."

About Toyota-Lift of Los Angeles

With a focus on quality, integrity and innovation, Toyota-Lift of Los Angeles has been the premier provider of material handling logistics solutions in Los Angeles county for over 30 years. Centrally located in Santa Fe Springs with a branch office in Sun Valley, CA, the company's convenient locations help facilitate a business approach that is centered around providing the total material handling package to customers. For more information about Toyota-Lift of Los Angeles, visit: www.toyota-lift.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/19/11G136271/Images/Simon_Walker2_041917-86e4e693082da7a0a8b3974cb347a28a.jpg