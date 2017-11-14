Toyota Tsusho and D-Wave Announce Quantum Computing Collaboration

The two companies signed an agreement at Supercomputing Conference 2017 to explore how D-Wave's system can be applied to complex optimization problems

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - D-Wave Systems Inc., the leader in quantum computing systems and software, today signed a memorandum of understanding with Toyota Tsusho Corporation to collaborate on high-speed optimization projects using quantum computing. Toyota Tsusho is the trading arm of the Toyota Group, providing a diverse global customer base with high performance computing technologies. Toyota Tsusho plans to use D-Wave's system to explore optimization applications and, ultimately, improve customer efficiency across a variety of industries -- from automotive and finance, to medicine, environmental sustainability, and beyond.

"Today's business landscape is more global, interconnected, and complex than ever before. For that reason, finding smarter, faster ways to optimize operations is an issue of great importance for virtually every industry," said Robert "Bo" Ewald, president of D-Wave International. "D-Wave's system is well-suited for complex optimization, and this collaboration with Toyota Tsusho is an opportunity to identify solutions for some of today's toughest problems."

Toyota Tsusho will explore how quantum computing can help their customers improve operational efficiency by tackling problems such as determining optimized delivery routes for trucks or improving factory efficiency.

"High-speed optimization is attracting more attention than ever across industries. D-Wave's innovative architecture can help us add value for our customers by solving complex problems much faster than traditional systems," said Toru Awashima, Project General Manager of Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

About Toyota Tsusho Corporation

As a trading company, Toyota Tsusho is involved in the business support of customers in many fields, and we believe that efficiency improvement and adding value by utilizing ICT are big issues. Particularly, the progress of IoT conversion and the spread of AI in recent years lead to widely using HPC (High Performance Computing). From these kinds of situation, Toyota Tsusho try to improve the value of customer's solutions by providing customers with cutting-edge computing technologies as quickly as possible. For more information, visit: http://www.toyota-tsusho.com/

About D-Wave Systems Inc.

D-Wave is the leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems and software, and the world's only commercial supplier of quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing for the world. We believe that quantum computing will enable solutions to the most challenging national defense, scientific, technical, and commercial problems. D-Wave's systems are being used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including Lockheed Martin, Google, NASA Ames, USRA, USC, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, D-Wave's U.S. operations are based in Palo Alto, CA and Hanover, MD. D-Wave has a blue-chip investor base including Goldman Sachs, Bezos Expeditions, DFJ, In-Q-Tel, BDC Capital, Growthworks, 180 Degree Capital Corp., International Investment and Underwriting, and Kensington Partners Limited. For more information, visit: www.dwavesys.com.