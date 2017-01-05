WESTBURY, NY--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Every year thousands of large trucks, passenger buses, and other heavy duty vehicles need regular maintenance. According to the Department of Transportation, the average operating cost of a commercial truck is $180,000 per year. Repair and maintenance accounts for 10% of those operating costs (or approximately $18,000). Methods of preventative maintenance -- such as ultraviolet fluorescent leak detection -- accurately detect problems before they intensify and help reduce the chances of costly vehicle downtime.

The new TP-8693HD UV/Multi-Colored Fluid Dye Kit provides a mechanic with a set of dyes that fluoresce brightly when exposed to ultraviolet light. The kit includes three color-coded dyes for petroleum, synthetic, and oil-based fluids: white dye, yellow dye, and blue dye (red dye is available as well). The kit also includes a specially designed green fluorescent dye for conventional coolant that doesn't affect the original color of the coolant. By offering a kit with color-coded dyes, a technician can quickly isolate and identify multiple leaks easily across the entirety of a large fleet of vehicles.

To use the kit's contents, add the appropriate dye to the system(s) being serviced. Run the system for ten minutes to let the dye circulate. Inspect the system with the TP-8695, a powerful ultraviolet LED leak detection flashlight included in the kit. The TP-8695 has a range of 20 feet (6 meters) and is easily capable of detecting leak sites in a large vehicle's system. Leak areas will fluoresce brightly when exposed to ultraviolet light.

Steve Lyons, Sales Manager at Tracer Products, described the benefits of using the new TP-8693HD UV/Multi-Colored Fluid Dye Kit: "Tracerline®'s top-of-line dyes are perfect for diagnostics and the preventative maintenance of heavy duty vehicles. These dyes are endorsed by industry leaders such as General Motors, Ford, Caterpillar, and Freightliner -- just to name a few. No other kit on the market offers the range of color or customization Tracerline® provides. Our dyes detect leaks in all fluid systems -- even in the dirtiest and hardest-to-fluoresce diesel and gearbox oils."

No matter how small, every leak has the potential to be a major problem. The TP-8693HD UV/Multi-Colored Fluid Dye Kit provides assured leak detection without damaging or altering the vehicle's system. Tracer Products and its parent company, Spectronics Corporation, were the first in world to develop fluorescent leak detection and have been world leaders for more than a half-century.

About Tracer Products:

Headquartered in Westbury, New York, Tracer Products has been at the forefront of leak detection technology for over 60 years. Tracerline® fluorescent dyes are so effective they have been successfully installed in more than 205 million vehicles to date, and are OEM approved by Acura, Audi, BMW, Honda, Ford, GM and Volkswagen, among others. In addition to fluorescent dyes, the company offers a full line of rugged, top-quality, award-winning leak detection lamps, diagnostic tools and dye injection systems used in automobiles and heavy duty vehicles. Tracer Products is dedicated to upholding high standards in design manufacturing, ensuring customer satisfaction and in continuing to lead the world in leak detection solutions. For additional information, call toll-free 1-800-641-1133. Outside the U.S. and Canada, call 516-333-1254. Website at www.tracerline.com.

