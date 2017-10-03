TrackX Deploys Supply Chain Management Solution for Leading US Packaging Provider and Distributor

DENVER, COLORADO--(Marketwired - Oct. 3, 2017) - TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TKX) ("TrackX" or the "Company"), an enterprise Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platform provider, announces that a leading, US-based, specialized packaging provider has selected TrackX's GAME for SCM (Supply Chain Management) platform to manage and optimize supply chain assets and related business processes. The initial deployment has been successfully completed, and discussions are currently underway regarding the expansion of the solution across additional production and distribution locations throughout the US. For TrackX, the deployment represents a significant sale since it originated from the Company's acquisition of broTECH solutions, which closed June 29, 2017.

"The solution that we designed showcases the flexibility of TrackX's GAME platform and the value-add from broTECH's mobile solutions," said Tim Harvie, President and CEO of TrackX. "Our team optimized business processes from the customer's warehouses through its distribution and delivery systems to create a supply chain management system that maximizes operational efficiencies and delivers premium experiences to its end customers. We are pleased to be working with this new customer, and look forward to delivering this expanded suite of supply chain management capabilities to both current customers and additional enterprise accounts."

GAME for SCM focuses on distribution yard and dock management, shipment planning, driver management, and features in-cab Android based driver applications. The solution will integrate with the customer's existing warehouse management system (WMS) and production planning applications.

GAME for SCM further enhances TrackX's offerings within the IIoT space by integrating with dock door sensors to determine the presence of trailers while utilizing analytics to drive optimal trailer loading as necessary to meet customer delivery timeframes. This valuable operational information is easily accessed via TrackX Mobile to enable real-time visibility to status updates on mobile devices.

About TrackX

TrackX, based in Denver, Colorado, is an enterprise Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platform provider leveraging multiple auto-ID technologies for the comprehensive management of physical assets. TrackX's Global Asset Management for Enterprises (GAME) platform enables the IIoT by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerts and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. This platform creates unprecedented visibility and business intelligence of man-to-machine and machine-to-machine interaction. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies and for customers in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.

