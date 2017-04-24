TrackX Increases Bought Deal Financing to $5.2 Million

DENVER, COLORADO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) -

TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TKX) ("TrackX" or the "Company"), announces that it has increased its previously announced bought deal private placement offering (the "Offering") to 13,684,210 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.38 per unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of $5,199,999.80.

The Offering is expected to close (the "Closing") on or about May 8, 2017 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to support the Company's growth initiatives, including partner development, potential merger and acquisition opportunities and general working capital purposes.

About TrackX

TrackX, based in Denver, Colorado, is an enterprise Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platform provider leveraging multiple auto-ID technologies for the comprehensive management of physical assets. TrackX's Global Asset Management for the Enterprise (G.A.M.E.) enables the IIoT by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerts and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. This platform creates unprecedented visibility and business intelligence of man-to-machine and machine-to-machine interaction. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies and for customers in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.

