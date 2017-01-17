TrackX Partners with All Pretium Consulting Services for Expansion of Solutions Throughout Latin America

DENVER, COLORADO--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TKX) ("TrackX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the company has partnered with All Pretium Consulting Services ("All Pretium"), a consortium based in Mexico City that focuses on digital transformation, Internet of Things (IoT) and big data solutions for large enterprises. Under the agreement, All Pretium becomes a primary reseller partner for the sale and delivery of TrackX solutions throughout all of Latin America and will immediately incorporate the TrackX technologies as a component of All Pretium's solution suite.

All Pretium has a strong portfolio of customers within Latin America, more than half of which represent large accounts with more than $4 billion in annual revenue. The asset tracking and inventory management solutions provided by TrackX equip All Pretium with the tools and technologies necessary to help their customers achieve their IoT strategies.

The new partnership is to be led by Monica Kimbrough, TrackX's recently announced strategic advisor in the IoT (see Dec. 15, 2016 news release). Ms. Kimbrough has worked as an Enterprise Transformation Executive with Fortune 100 Companies and is uniting forces with All Pretium to develop the market in Latin America.

"TrackX has exactly what All Pretium customers are looking for," said Ms. Kimbrough. "It has a hardware agnostic platform providing essential data across multiple divisions of the enterprise that unlocks operational and workflow efficiencies. While providing visibility to assets is important, it is the analytics and what you do with the information that is the key to gaining efficiencies and reducing the bottlenecks, redundancies and waste that impact costs and profitability for any enterprise."

"Our partnership with All Pretium opens the door to some very large, industrial accounts in Mexico and Latin America," said TrackX president and CEO Tim Harvie. "These companies are leading the charge in digital transformation and enabling the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). It's yet another significant building block as we continue to execute our strategic plan for growth in the IIoT market internationally."

About TrackX

TrackX is a global leader in providing cloud-based, asset tracking solutions for supply chain and logistics intensive businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, TrackX's patented platform combines support for multiple auto-ID technologies, workflow, event management, alert notifications and analytics to deliver significant value to its customers. TrackX solutions include high-value asset tracking, yard management, returnable asset management, and mobile inventory management solutions. TrackX delivers value to Fortune 500 customers in a variety of industries, including transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.

About All Pretium

All Pretium is a Mexico-City based consortium that consults and supports large, multinational clients in Latin America to identify strategic opportunities to achieve their business goals such as: growth, profitability, changes in business model, diversification of product portfolio and customer service. The Company deploys the knowledge of a wide range of C-level executives in all areas of a business to support customers, many with multi-billion in annual revenue, in the pursuit of digital transformation and employing business solutions around the internet of things and big data.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur including the Company's anticipated pipeline and value of current and customer deployments and future opportunities are the managements best estimates and cannot be guaranteed or relied upon and is forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.