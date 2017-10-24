TrackX's Yard Management System Selected by a Major U.S. Baked Snack Provider

The Number of Yard Management Deployments Continue to Grow

DENVER, COLORADO--(Marketwired - Oct. 24, 2017) - TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TKX) ("TrackX" or the "Company), an enterprise Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platform provider, has been selected to implement its yard management solution for a major U.S. baked goods provider that has over $1 billion in annual revenues. Upon successful completion of the installation at the initial site, TrackX will seek to expand its solution to three additional distribution yards of this national bakery.

"Winning another billion-dollar customer demonstrates our team's strength and the versatility of our GAME (Global Asset Management for Enterprises) platform across all industries," said TrackX President and CEO Tim Harvie. "Our customers are our best salespeople, and this baked snack provider selected TrackX after evaluating the TrackX Yard Management solution installed at a non-competitive food producer. We'd like to thank these two customers for their confidence and support."

As part of the engagement, TrackX will perform a business process design and workflow analysis for the Customer to ensure the platform is configured to drive optimal processing efficiency across this large yard operation. The GAME platform will amalgamate comprehensive, real-time data through business workflows and apply advanced analytics to provide business intelligence leading to these operational efficiencies. This includes tracking trucks and trailers throughout the yard and on the road, automating gate operations, and dock door scheduling for this customer. The Company will also integrate GAME into the Customer's various IT systems to drive additional efficiencies.

"We've validated our yard solution with a stable of well-known, Fortune 500 customers that have similar business requirements within their supply chain operations as this new customer," added Mr. Harvie. "We're confident this customer will see a rapid return on their investment and that TrackX will be able to expand its presence to other areas of the business beyond this initial Yard Management opportunity. We believe this win further validates TrackX's GAME platform as a leader within the Industrial Internet of Things."

About TrackX

TrackX, based in Denver, Colorado, is an enterprise Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platform provider leveraging multiple auto-ID technologies for the comprehensive tracking and management of physical assets. TrackX's Global Asset Management for Enterprises (GAME) platform enables the IIoT by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerts and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. This platform creates unprecedented visibility and business intelligence of man-to-machine and machine-to-machine interaction. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies and for customers in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.

