Tractor Supply Co., Dog for Dog Partnership Produced 94,254 Meals for Shelter Dogs in 2016

BRENTWOOD, TN--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - More than 23 tons of nutritious DOGSFOOD™ were delivered to shelters in 2016 thanks to a continued partnership between Tractor Supply Company, the nation's largest rural lifestyle retailer, and DOG for DOG, a natural dog food and treat maker.

Every time Tractor Supply customers purchase DOG for DOG products, DOG for DOG, a mission-based company with a focus on saving the lives of pets, guarantees a donation of an equal amount of dog food to a pet rescue.

Tractor Supply began carrying select DOG for DOG products, including DOGSTREATS™ and DOGSBUTTER™ peanut butter, in stores nationwide and on TractorSupply.com in 2015. In 2016, the partnership provided more than 94,254 meals to participating partner shelters.

Irene Grace, manager of the Christian County Animal Shelter, a donation recipient located in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, says approximately 15 percent of her yearly budget is spent on food and because of the generous donation made possible by Tractor Supply, she was able to purchase new cages that she would not have been able to previously afford.

"Our shelter houses nearly 125 dogs at a time and between all of them, a lot of resources are required," said Grace. "We are so thankful that companies like DOG for DOG and Tractor Supply exist -- because of them, shelters like mine are able to not only continue taking in homeless pets, but also provide them with the things they need up until the time they are adopted."

On average, the Christian County Animal Shelter places around 125 pets with forever homes each month, according to Grace.

Seth Estep, vice president and divisional merchandise manager at Tractor Supply, said customers of the rural lifestyle retailer responded well in 2016 to DOG for DOG's mission to care for homeless pets.

"For our customers, pets and animals play a big part in their daily lives so it is not a surprise to see them rally behind DOG for DOG," Estep said. "We know how hard our community shelter partners are working to find forever homes for the dogs in their care, and that is exactly what makes this partnership such a good fit for Tractor Supply and our customers."

DOG for DOG products are available for purchase at Tractor Supply stores and online at TractorSupply.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

Founded in 1938, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the Company operated 1,595 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com. Tractor Supply stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Stores are located primarily in towns outlying major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company offers the following comprehensive selection of merchandise: (1) equine, livestock, pet and small animal products, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment; (2) hardware, truck, towing and tool products; (3) seasonal products, including heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys; (4) work/recreational clothing and footwear; and (5) maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 31, 2016, the Company operated 143 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com.

About DOG for DOG

DOG for DOG is an innovative company with a focus on saving pets lives. Their natural products are delicious and healthy for pets but more importantly, they do good! Any purchase of DOG for DOG products guarantees a donation of an equal amount of DOGSFOOD™ to a rescue or shelter in North America. That means you can help make a difference in the lives of hungry pets by simply feeding your own dogs high quality DOG for DOG products. A selection of DOG for DOG's unique treat line is available in Tractor Supply Company stores nationwide, as well as their online store at www.tractorsupply.com. For more information on how to join the DOG for DOG movement, please visit www.dogfordog.com.