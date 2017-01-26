Tractor Supply Company Announces 1,600th Store Opening

Milestone Highlights the Company's Continued Execution of Long-Term Growth Strategy

BRENTWOOD, TN--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Tractor Supply Company ( NASDAQ : TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States, today announced the opening of its 1,600th store in Brentwood, CA. The new store is located at 8800 Brentwood Boulevard and will hold its grand opening on Saturday, February 4th beginning at 8:00 a.m.

"We are extremely proud to be opening our 1,600th store in Brentwood, CA and to have reached another significant milestone, as we continue to deliver on our long-term growth strategy and strategic expansion across the country, including the Western region," said Greg Sandfort, Chief Executive Officer of Tractor Supply Company. "We have seen strong regional performance in the west and look forward to building long-lasting relationships with new customers, as we continue to expand our store base and bring Tractor Supply closer to more customers who live the rural lifestyle."

In celebration of the Company's 1,600th store opening, the Brentwood, CA Tractor Supply store will be hosting several grand opening events. Celebrations include participation from a variety of community groups including local 4-H and FFA chapters, produce farmers and community garden organizations, pet and animal rescues and more. Each group will have its own dedicated booth and will provide activities ranging from interactive Q&A's, local produce tastings, and animal exhibits. An authentic chuckwagon will also be on hand preparing food and beverages for event attendees to enjoy.

Tractor Supply was founded 79 years ago and has become the leading retailer serving the rural lifestyle. The Company has 24,000 team members and retail stores in every state, with the exception of Alaska. Tractor Supply opened a total of 113 new stores in 2016 and expects to continue its strategic expansion plans with mid-single digit store growth in 2017.

"We continue to be encouraged by the strong comparable sales we have seen from new store openings, which gives us great confidence as we continue to grow our footprint, enhance our merchandise product offering, and meet the evolving needs of our customers," added Sandfort. "We are thrilled to open the doors of our Brentwood, CA store and look forward to serving this great community, as we get one step closer to our goal of opening 2,500 domestic Tractor Supply locations."

About Tractor Supply Company

At December 31, 2016, Tractor Supply Company operated 1,595 stores in 49 states. The Company's stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Stores are located primarily in towns outlying major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company offers the following comprehensive selection of merchandise: (1) equine, livestock, pet and small animal products, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment; (2) hardware, truck, towing and tool products; (3) seasonal products, including heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys; (4) work/recreational clothing and footwear; and (5) maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

