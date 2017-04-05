Tractor Supply Company Announces 2017 4-H, FFA 'Great Neighbor' Essay Contest

Winners to be Recognized During Ceremonies at State and County Fairs Across the Country

BRENTWOOD, TN--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has just announced the launch of its first ever 'Great Neighbor' essay contest. The competition is a new component of the retailer's Mobile Fair Tour -- a 19-stop journey across the United States that will begin its route June 8 in Illinois and conclude Oct. 22 in Arkansas.

Beginning Friday, March 24, Tractor Supply is asking 4-H and FFA members living in or near one of its 19 fair stops to submit essays in response to the following question: What does 4-H/FFA mean to you, and how has your organization allowed you to be the best neighbor you can be in your community?

Tractor Supply will use the essay contest to select five winners per fair stop to be recognized during a special ceremony at their respective state or county fair. Winners will be presented with a commemorative certificate and TSC gift pack.

"We are excited to kick off this new contest, targeted to 4-H and FFA youth who play such an important role in the communities we serve," said Tractor Supply's Director of Store Marketing Lisa White. "It's an honor for TSC to recognize their hard work and passion around making our communities all they can be."

Eligible 4-H and FFA members have until Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m. CST to submit an essay. To submit an essay, review contest rules and regulations and view a list of fair stops, visit www.tractorsupply.com/fairtour.

About Tractor Supply Company

Founded in 1938, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the Company operated 1,595 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com. Tractor Supply stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Stores are located primarily in towns outlying major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company offers the following comprehensive selection of merchandise: (1) equine, livestock, pet and small animal products, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment; (2) hardware, truck, towing and tool products; (3) seasonal products, including heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys; (4) work/recreational clothing and footwear; and (5) maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 31, 2016, the Company operated 143 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 649,355 student members as part of 7,859 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 local FFA Alumni chapters throughout the U.S. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter and the official National FFA Organization blog.