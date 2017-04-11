Tractor Supply Company Announces National Rollout of Neighbor's Club Loyalty Program

BRENTWOOD, TN--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Tractor Supply Company ( NASDAQ : TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States, today announced the completion of its national rollout of the Company's Neighbor's Club loyalty program, expanding to the entire chain of 1,600 plus stores.

Tractor Supply began its Neighbor's Club pilot program in October of 2015 to show appreciation to our loyal customers and to accumulate actionable customer data that would result in more relevant and personalized communications with customers. Through the loyalty program, Tractor Supply is able to thank participating members for their business, provide members with rewards and special offers they value, learn more about their purchasing trends and interests, and ultimately increase customer loyalty to Tractor Supply's stores.

"We've seen tremendous results since our initial pilot launch of Neighbor's Club," said Steve Barbarick, President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "The adoption rate from our customers continues to exceed our expectations, and we are proud to now have over 1 million members in the program, a first milestone en route to what we believe will be many million members to follow."

Last year, Tractor Supply brought the Company's customer database in-house, giving it the tools to better analyze and segment customer information that is being collecting from Neighbor's Club members. To date, approximately 50 percent of Tractor Supply's Neighbor's Club members and over 80 percent of the email addresses collected are new to the Company's database.

Tractor Supply Company's Chief Executive Officer, Greg Sandfort stated, "We know that many of our customers want to interact with Tractor Supply on a more personalized level and the data that we've collected through Neighbor's Club has allowed us to begin the process of personalizing relevant information to our customers in a powerful way. So whether you own a chicken, horse or a dog, you will receive information relevant to you."

Sandfort continued, "Neighbor's Club has proven to be an effective platform in which we can provide know-how exclusively for life Out Here, while getting to know our own neighbors' needs and preferences. As more customers sign on to the program, we have seen an increase in our attribution, click-through and redemption rates and we are excited to now have Neighbor's Club available in all Tractor Supply stores."

Tractor Supply customers can sign up for Neighbor's Club either in-store or online at neighborsclub.com. In addition to being eligible to earn seasonal rewards, Neighbor's Club members will receive member-only offers, birthday offers, personal purchase summaries and receipt-free returns to make shopping with Tractor Supply even easier. For additional information on the Neighbor's Club program, please visit neighborsclub.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

Founded in 1938, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the Company operated 1,595 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com. Tractor Supply stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Stores are located primarily in towns outlying major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company offers the following comprehensive selection of merchandise: (1) equine, livestock, pet and small animal products, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment; (2) hardware, truck, towing and tool products; (3) seasonal products, including heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys; (4) work/recreational clothing and footwear; and (5) maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 31, 2016, the Company operated 143 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.us.