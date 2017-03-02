Tractor Supply Company Earns Top Project of the Year Award From Energy Manager Today for LED Lighting Retrofit Project

BRENTWOOD, TN--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Tractor Supply Company ( NASDAQ : TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States, today announced that its LED Lighting Retrofit Project received a Top Project of the Year Award from Energy Manager Today.

The Energy Manager Today Awards program recognizes excellence in products and services that provide companies with significant energy management benefits, or projects implemented by companies that improved energy management and increased the bottom line.

"As part of our Stewardship Program, we are always looking for new ways to increase efficiencies in our stores, while reducing energy consumption and ultimately our impact on the environment," said James Masters, Energy Manager for Tractor Supply. "We have been very pleased with the results of the LED Lighting Retrofit Project thus far, which is currently on track for completion in 2017 and ahead of estimates for energy savings."

Tractor Supply developed the LED Lighting Retrofit Project to reduce utility expenses and energy consumption across its chain of more than 1,600 stores. The project included a survey to catalog interior and exterior lighting, as well as removal and replacement of existing lamps and ballasts with LED lamps. The surveys for interior and exterior lighting configurations resulted in a standardized lighting package for interior lighting.

"The LED Lighting Retrofit Project is the largest environmental sustainability project in the Company's history in terms of both scope and investment," said Ben Parrish, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Tractor Supply, who leads the Company's Stewardship Program. "We are excited about this important initiative at Tractor Supply and are honored to be receiving the Energy Manager Today project award."

Tractor Supply launched its Stewardship Program in 2008 and has since completed a number of initiatives to reduce its impact on the environment. The Company has invested in energy management systems and more efficient heating and air conditioning systems in its stores, implemented companywide recycling programs and installed solar arrays at its Store Support Center and a nearby store. Tractor Supply's considerable environmental investments have also resulted in two LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver certified facilities.

With rapid advancements and a continuous rate of change in the field, energy professionals have a notoriously difficult time knowing what products to choose to help their companies increase energy savings and improve energy performance. The Energy Manager Today Awards give companies a solid base of products, vetted by experts, from which to choose, as well as a variety of projects to illustrate how successful initiatives in energy management are helping companies improve.

"The winners here show increasingly impressive innovations in the field of energy management. Winning products have proven to bring significant improvements in energy savings to their customers. The winning projects show that smart companies are capitalizing on energy management opportunities to make vast strides in energy savings and reductions," says Paul Nastu, publisher of Energy Manager Today's parent company, Business Sector Media. "Entries that were awarded Top Product or Project of the Year are those that should be carefully considered by companies seeking to improve their own operations in a similar manner."

About Tractor Supply Company

Founded in 1938, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the Company operated 1,595 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com. Tractor Supply stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Stores are located primarily in towns outlying major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company offers the following comprehensive selection of merchandise: (1) equine, livestock, pet and small animal products, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment; (2) hardware, truck, towing and tool products; (3) seasonal products, including heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys; (4) work/recreational clothing and footwear; and (5) maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 31, 2016, the Company operated 143 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com.

About Energy Manager Today

Energy Manager Today is the leading daily trade publication keeping corporate executives - those responsible for procuring and managing energy - fully informed. The publication includes daily news stories written by in-house staff writers and editors, a daily email newsletter sent to an extensive opt-in email list, webinars, research reports, videos, podcasts, a white paper library, an awards program, and other content geared toward energy directors and managers. It is published by Business Sector Media.

About the Energy Manager Today Awards

In its second year, the Energy Manager Today Awards recognize excellence in products, services and projects that provide companies with energy beneﬁts and increase the bottom line. Scores were determined by a panel of independent experts actively working in the field of energy management.

For a complete list of winners, visit www.energymanagertoday.com.