Tractor Supply Company Partners With Women in Technology Tennessee on Groundbreaking Scholarship Program

Company Teams Up with WiTT, CTS, and MTSU to Support Women in the Field of Computer Sciences

BRENTWOOD, TN--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Tractor Supply Company ( NASDAQ : TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States recently announced its partnership with Women in Technology Tennessee (WiTT) on a new, first of its kind, scholarship program benefiting women in Computer Information System (CIS) majors at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). WiTT is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating new possibilities for women to advance and succeed in technology careers.

In coordination with WiTT, Tractor Supply Company and software consulting firm CTS, each donated a $2,500 scholarship fund and unique internship opportunity to a qualifying female CIS major at MTSU. Additionally, WiTT has matched each scholarship with an additional $1,000, resulting in a $3,500 total scholarship for each candidate along with mentorship by professional women in technology.

Itasca Liddell was named by Tractor Supply as the first winner of the new scholarship to help promote women in the computer sciences. Liddell is in the accelerated bachelor's and master's program in the Information Systems group at MTSU. She will be graduating with her bachelor's degree in May 2017, and continuing in the fall of 2017 to finish her Master of Science in Information Systems with a concentration in Business Analytics.

CTS named Stephanie Henry as their inaugural recipient of the scholarship. Henry is a CIS major at MTSU. Henry started college as a pre-med biology major, but switched to CIS after she "fell in love" with her web development course. Henry was accepted into MTSU's accelerated master's program and will earn her bachelor's and master's in CIS in May 2018.

Rita Rediker, President of WiTT stated, "We are so happy that these two accomplished women are able to represent WiTT, MTSU, and our corporate sponsors Tractor Supply and CTS in such a graceful way. Both women are dedicated to a career in computer science, and they have already shown that they are serious about their studies and becoming a contributor to a future employer."

Companies interested in partnering with WiTT and MTSU can submit interest via email at membership@wittn.org. Students interested in being considered for a scholarship can apply using this link to the application: WiTTScholarshipApplication.docx

