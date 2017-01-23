Tractor Supply, FFA Looking for FFA Projects to Fund

Grants for Growing applications open through Feb. 13

BRENTWOOD, TN--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Local FFA chapters in search of funding for their next animal science lab, community garden or any other worthy agricultural project, take note.

Tractor Supply Company ( NASDAQ : TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States, will soon be awarding Grants for Growing — starting at $500 — to qualifying FFA chapters. To win a grant, FFA advisors must visit http://www.ffa.org/grantsforgrowing and complete the application. Submissions are due by Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

In partnership with the National FFA Foundation, Tractor Supply supports Grants for Growing to serve FFA chapters who want to make a difference in their communities with critical project funding. Grants are awarded to deserving FFA chapter initiatives in the spring.

Grant recipients are selected based on proposals detailing how they will start or expand a project that will benefit their communities well into the future. While the minimum competitive grant amount is $500 for participating chapters, there is no cap on the amount of funding a chapter may request for its project.

Now in its second year, Grants for Growing is offered to FFA chapters across the country. Notable 2016 grant recipients included the Jemison, Alabama FFA chapter, which used program funding to construct an animal science lab addition to house laboratory and show animals such as pigs, donkeys, rabbits and Texas Longhorn heifers. In Cedar Springs, Michigan, the local FFA chapter built a garden to provide the community with food donations, as well as help students learn more about raising vegetables.

In 2016, Grants for Growing raised more than $700,000, funding 374 grants supporting projects involving 39,038 students. To support the program, Tractor Supply hosts a 10-day in-store event nationwide that offers shoppers the opportunity to donate $1 at checkout in support of the program.

In 2017, the fundraising period will take place during National FFA Week, Feb. 17– 26. All in-store donations remain within that state.

For more details about the program, visit https://www.ffa.org/grantsforgrowing.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company operates more than 1,500 stores in 49 states. Located in the outlying towns in major metropolitan markets and in rural communities, Tractor Supply Company stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The Company offers a comprehensive selection of merchandise for the health, care, growth and containment of horses, livestock and pets including select Purina and Nutrena brand feeds; hardware, truck, towing and tool products; and seasonal products, including lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys. In addition, the company sells work/recreational clothing and footwear for the entire family and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. For more information on Tractor Supply, access the website at www.TractorSupply.com.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 649,355 student members as part of 7,859 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 local FFA Alumni chapters throughout the U.S. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter and the official National FFA Organization blog.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees comprised of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA alumni, the foundation is a separately-registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

