Trade Negotiations, Uncertainty and Security Challenges Will Shape Second Quarter Global Developments According to Stratfor's Latest Forecast

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Questions about the future of global trade and related strategic maneuvering by world powers will shape political and business developments in the months ahead according to Stratfor, the world's leading geopolitical intelligence platform. As the new U.S. administration settles into the White House, Stratfor's 2017 Second-Quarter Forecast foresees world leaders leveraging security cooperation and promises of investment to strengthen ties with Washington and fend off potential punitive trade measures.

"Washington will work to clarify its strategy for cracking down on currency manipulation abroad, tightening the enforcement of existing trade laws and preparing to renegotiate NAFTA," said Stratfor Vice President of Global Analysis Reva Goujon. "But the uncertainty surrounding the White House's intentions will linger, prompting the United States' biggest trade partners to reinvigorate their own free trade alternatives."

Stratfor forecasts this second quarter uncertainty and potential impact on global trade will ripple through broader talks between Washington and Beijing -- as the U.S. builds a credible military threat against North Korea while pressuring China to cooperate on sanctions -- and even upcoming elections in France. "France is preparing to hold elections that will pit the country's traditional political elite against an up-and-coming Euroskeptic contender," said Goujon. "The possibility of a Euroskeptic win cannot be discounted -- an outcome that could bring the Eurozone to its knees and send shocks through global markets."

Key geopolitical themes and developments highlighted in Stratfor's 2017 Second Quarter Forecast include:

America vs. The World on Trade

Beijing and Washington Tango on North Korea

A Fateful French Election

The Distance Between Moscow and Washington

Mideast Proxy Battles in Play

An OPEC Extension and the Deepening of the Venezuelan Crisis

Utilizing Hindu Nationalism to Achieve Economic Reform in India

Succession Questions in Africa Loom

The complete Second-Quarter Forecast -- along with Stratfor's 2017 Annual Forecast and Decade Forecast -- is now available at Stratfor.com. Past forecasts have predicted the economic transformation of China, the East-West standoff in Ukraine and the ongoing disintegration of the European Union.

