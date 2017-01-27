Trailblazers: The New Zealand Story Releases January 28, 2017

New documentary explores the ingenuity and ambition of Kiwis who built new lives by seizing the opportunities that resulted from New Zealand's radical economic reforms

ERIE, PA--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Thirty years ago New Zealand had the most government-controlled economy existing outside communist countries. The government ran every aspect of the economy, resulting in a six month waiting period to buy a car or have a telephone installed. The control over the dairy industry required doctor's permits to purchase margarine, rather than butter, and special permits were requisite to go on vacation and subscribe to foreign magazines, such as People or National Geographic.

Today, the country is a driving force in international trade, economic leadership and healthy environmental practices. New Zealand is also the global leader in sustainable fishing practices, with many countries imitating its lauded Quota Management System (QMS).

Trailblazers: The New Zealand Story, a new documentary produced by Free To Choose Media and hosted by Executive Editor and Cato Institute Senior Fellow Johan Norberg, explores the ingenuity and ambition of individual New Zealanders who initiated innovative ideas and entrepreneurial leadership as bold politicians instituted radical financial reforms to save the country from economic collapse.

The one-hour documentary, which releases to public television stations January 28, 2017, features extraordinary people who have built new lives for themselves, their families, and their fellow Kiwis by seizing the economic opportunities that resulted from the reforms, including:

Bill Cashmore, a fourth generation cattle and sheep rancher whose family survived some of the most economically tumultuous years the country ever knew, and is now confident ranching will continue to a fifth generation.





Roger Beattie, a farmer-turned-fisherman-turned-entrepreneur-turned farmer, who considers himself an early casualty and ultimate beneficiary of the 1984 reforms.





Roger Rawlinson, a Maori fisherman who benefits from New Zealand's QMS, a revolutionary environmental system that was built on the back of the 1984 economic reforms and saved the country's fishing industry.





Finance Minister Roger Douglas, a member of the left-leaning Labour Party, who took office in the midst of New Zealand's economic chaos, and implemented the radical economic reforms, which were subsequently dubbed "Rogernomics."

"This is a story of revolutionary change led by an unlikely alliance of farm owners and maverick politicians who broke a system of excessive privileges that was choking the nation," said Norberg.

"The reforms resulted in hardship on the road to recovery and individual stories in this film are emotional and inspirational," said James Tusty and Maureen Castle Tusty, who co-wrote, produced and directed Trailblazers: The New Zealand Story. "They are a testament to what happens when governments give people the freedom to do their best and let the competition spur them on. Today, New Zealanders enjoy access to world markets and reasonably priced goods -- from televisions, food, cars, cameras, wine and clothing."

The story of New Zealand's journey from near economic collapse to economic and environmental world leadership includes powerful and thought-provoking personal stories of survival and triumph.

Executive Producers for Trailblazers: The New Zealand Story are Thomas Skinner and Bob Chitester at Free To Choose Media.

