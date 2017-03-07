Trailcon Leasing promotes Brian Jones to Regional Manager, Western Canada

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) -

Trailcon Leasing Inc. is pleased to announce that Brian Jones has been promoted to Regional Manager, Western Canada. In his new capacity, he will oversee the sales, operations, and administration for Trailcon's three western branches - Surrey, BC; Calgary, AB.; and Edmonton, AB.

Jones joined Trailcon in 2015 as Branch Manager - Surrey. He played a key role in Trailcon's acquisition of the former Stewart Trailers in September 2016, transitioning the new employees into the Trailcon family and enabling the national leader to provide all its customers, nationwide, with one-stop service offerings.

"My objectives within the new role will be to strengthen our relationships among the three branches in Alberta and BC, and offer a more comprehensive service package to our western accounts," says Jones. "With the new shop in Surrey, I'll be able to review the successful growth attributes of both our Calgary and Edmonton locations, as they went through similar experiences of start-ups in the recent past."

Jones will report to President, Al Boughton. "Since Brian joined Trailcon two years ago, he has worked tirelessly to develop and service our accounts in BC," says Boughton. "He will now be able to build upon this success, and provide our customers in Alberta with service offerings that are the best in the industry. As Trailcon celebrates 25 years in business, Brian and his team are well-positioned to propel us into the next 25!"

Dave Ambrock, who was instrumental in the start-up of the Edmonton branch in 2007 and its subsequent growth, will continue his management responsibilities there. Similarly, Calgary Branch Manager Nick Reid, who helped facilitate Trailcon's acquisition of Hubs Trailer Service in 2014, will continue in that capacity. Ambrock and Reid will combine with Jones to grow Trailcon's business in western Canada and contribute to its national presence.

Jones came to Trailcon armed with an H.B.A. (Honours of Business Administration) degree from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton, and 24 years' experience in a variety of managerial positions in the transportation/trucking industry.

He and his wife Janice have a son and daughter in their 20s, a teenage daughter who keeps them "very busy" with her softball and basketball schedule, and two hounds.

About Trailcon Leasing Inc.:

As Trailcon Leasing Inc. this year celebrates its silver anniversary, we continue to focus on continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations.

Established in 1992, Trailcon is one of the largest trailer and intermodal equipment rental, leasing, and service leaders nationwide. Besides its 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art head office in Brampton, ON, Trailcon has branches in Cornwall, ON; Edmonton and Calgary, AB; and Surrey, BC.

Its fleet of more than 7,000 units consists of dry vans, refrigerated and heated trailers, intermodal containers, chassis, and storage trailers. Trailcon offers short-term rentals and long-term leases of its equipment to a variety of industries. A dedicated Fleet Maintenance Program services not only Trailcon's own fleet, but also over 10,000 customer-owned units.

Almost 100 licensed trailer technicians across Canada and 15 MTO-licensed stations in the GTA make Trailcon the largest mobile repair fleet in Canada. Dedicated 24/7/365 in-house Customer Response Centre representatives, at 1-855-ROAD-RPR (855-762-3777), immediately dispatch assistance to meet your maintenance and repair needs - anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit www.trailcon.com.

