Training and Development Pioneer Publishes New Book

Industry Expert and Eagle's Flight CEO Phil Geldart's New Book Details How Experiential Learning Can Help to Transform Companies

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Eagle's Flight, an industry leader in the development and delivery of practical training programs for the global business community, has published a book written by Phil Geldart, their Founder and Chief Executive Officer, presenting the power of experiential learning in workplace training and development programs. Experiential Learning: Changing Behavior to Improve Performance can be purchased in digital format, or directly from Eagle's Flight in hardcover form.

The impact of being part of an experiential learning event can be transformative. It alters how you approach day-to-day business realities, and improves your ability to respond to those realities. In his new book, Geldart details why experiential learning delivers such an impact and how organizations can apply his principles to their training programs. Features of the book include:

Eight reasons why experiential learning works

How experiential learning differs from other forms of training

The importance of the debrief following any experiential learning training session

A case study on how to create memorable and impactful learning experiences

"Phil is a pioneer in the modern training and development field," says Michelle Bennett, Marketing Manager for Eagle's Flight. "His new book goes into incredible detail on what experiential learning looks like, and how companies can apply his strategies to train and develop their own employees. This guide is a must-have resource for organizations looking to transform their training programs."

For more information about this book or to read a free chapter, visit https://www.eaglesflight.com/experiential-learning-book. To learn more about the innovative training and development programs Eagle's Flight offers, visit the company's website at http://www.eaglesflight.com.

About Phil Geldart

Phil Geldart is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle's Flight. Prior to joining Eagle's Flight, he was an executive with Nestlé Canada. Geldart has managed Human Resources, Sales, and Distribution; has been responsible for spearheading a highly successful focus on improving profitability; has experience with acquisition and divestiture initiatives; and is a gifted speaker and executive coach. He has created and taught a number of experiential learning programs that have been used to teach leadership, create culture transformation, and build both skill and conviction.

About Eagle's Flight

Eagle's Flight is an innovative leader in the development and delivery of practical training programs for the global business community. Through the use of experiential learning, they assist organizations of all sizes to gain a competitive edge by significantly strengthening their workforce. Founded in 1988, our offerings now include skill-based program development, conference training events, leadership initiatives, and custom development. Globally, their programs are offered in 25 languages and represented by international licensees in 45 countries. This global structure enables Eagle's Flight to work with large multinational companies to provide them with consistent training messages and methods around the world.