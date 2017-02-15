TransCanada Appoints New Independent Director

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - News Release - TransCanada Corporation (TSX:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) (TransCanada) today announced the appointment of a new independent director, Stéphan Crétier, effective February 17, 2017.

Since 1999, Mr. Crétier has been chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Garda World Security Corporation and its principal subsidiaries.

Mr. Crétier has previously served as a director of ORTHOsoft, Inc. from August 2004 to November 2004, a director of BioEnvelop Technologies Corporation from 2001 to 2003 and as director and president and chief executive officer of Rafale Capital Corporation from 1999 to 2001.

Mr. Crétier plays an active role as a board member of several organizations including the Montréal Economic Institute, a leading free market think-tank, and the Ligue Internationale des Sociétés de Surveillance. He also serves on the Board of Trustees of the Hirshhorn Museum, a Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Crétier holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California (Pacific).

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Crétier as our newest director," said Barry Jackson, chair of TransCanada's board of directors. "His extensive experience as CEO of a multinational corporation, along with his leadership skills, strategic insight and business acumen will be a valuable addition to our board. We look forward to working with Mr. Crétier over the coming years."

