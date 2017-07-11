TransCanada Corporation Joins Energy Impact Partners Global Utility Coalition

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Energy Impact Partners LP (EIP) today announced the addition of TransCanada Corporation (TransCanada) -- a North American energy infrastructure leader with natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities -- as the latest investor in its Nexus strategic partner network. TransCanada joins Southern Company, National Grid plc, Xcel Energy Inc., AGL, Avista Corp., Fortis Inc., Ameren Corp., Great Plains Energy Inc., Madison Gas and Electric Co., TEPCO, PTT Public Company Limited, and OGE Energy Corp. as Nexus Partners working collaboratively to identify and invest in innovative products, technologies, and business models within the emerging energy economy.

TransCanada President and Chief Executive Officer, Russ Girling commented, "We are pleased to become members of EIP's strategic partner network, which gives us the unique opportunity to collaborate with many of the world's leading energy companies. This partnership will provide us strategic insight into emerging technologies that can be opportunities for TransCanada, the energy industry and our customers."

"Energy Impact Partners is delighted to welcome TransCanada to our team," said EIP CEO and Managing Partner Hans Kobler. "With its 65-year record of industry innovation and leadership, TransCanada is sure to add invaluable perspective to our efforts. We look forward to working with TransCanada to further strengthen the global energy economy."

EIP is a private equity firm that strategically invests in innovative technologies, services, and products throughout the electricity supply chain from generation to consumption. The firm's most recent investments include Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS), a supplier of energy storage solutions for energy management and utility services; Powerphase, a provider of advanced gas turbine upgrade technology; and CIMCON Lighting, a provider of hardware, communications, and software to enable smart city applications.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners is a collaborative strategic investment firm that invests in companies optimizing energy consumption and improving sustainable energy generation. Through close collaboration with its strategic investor base, EIP seeks to bring the best companies, buying power and vision in the industry to bear on the emerging energy landscape. EIP's partners include Southern Company, National Grid, Xcel Energy, Ameren, Great Plains Energy, Fortis Inc., AGL, Avista, Madison Gas and Electric Co., TEPCO, PTT Public Company Limited, and TransCanada Corporation. For more information, visit http://www.energyimpactpartners.com.

About TransCanada Corporation

With more than 65 years' experience, TransCanada is a leader in the responsible development and reliable operation of North American energy infrastructure including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities. TransCanada operates one of the largest natural gas transmission networks that extends more than 91,500 kilometres (56,900 miles), tapping into virtually all major gas supply basins in North America. TransCanada is the continent's leading provider of gas storage and related services with 653 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. A large independent power producer, TransCanada currently owns or has interests in approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation in Canada and the United States. TransCanada is also the developer and operator of one of North America's leading liquids pipeline systems that extends over 4,300 kilometres (2,700 miles), connecting growing continental oil supplies to key markets and refineries. TransCanada's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. Visit TransCanada.com to learn more, or connect with us on social media and 3BL Media.