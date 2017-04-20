TransCanada to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Issue First Quarter 2017 Financial Results on May 5

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - News Release - TransCanada Corporation (TSX:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) (TransCanada) will hold its 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 10 a.m. (MDT) / 12 p.m. (EDT) in Calgary, Alberta at the Markin MacPhail Centre at Canada Olympic Park (COP).

A live webcast of the Annual Meeting will be available at www.transcanada.com. It will also be archived and available for replay.

Members of the media interested in attending the meeting in person are asked to register by Friday, April 28 by calling the TransCanada Media Line at 1.800.608.7859.

First quarter 2017 financial results will also be released on May 5, 2017. Russ Girling, TransCanada president and chief executive officer, Don Marchand, executive vice-president and chief financial officer and other members of the executive leadership team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and provide an update on recent company developments at 12:30 p.m. (MDT) / 2:30 p.m. (EDT).

Members of the investment community and other interested parties are invited to participate by calling 800.273.9672 or 416.340.2218 (Toronto area). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required. A live webcast of the teleconference will be available at www.transcanada.com.

A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until midnight (EDT) on May 12, 2017. Please call 800.408.3053 or 905.694.9451 (Toronto area) and enter pass code 8663009.

