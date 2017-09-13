TransCanada Releases Corporate Social Responsibility Report, Featuring Enhanced Disclosure on Key Sustainability Topics

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 13, 2017) - Media Advisory - TransCanada Corporation (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) (TransCanada) today released its 2016 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, providing a comprehensive update on the company's performance on environmental, social and governance topics that matter most to the communities, Indigenous groups and stakeholders involved with or affected by our business across North America.

This year's edition of the report reflects the input gathered through our first external validation process for our CSR program that was conducted last year. It included surveys and interviews with more than 700 internal and external stakeholders to ensure we are providing the information that is most relevant to them. It is also our first CSR report that adheres to the Global Reporting Initiative's G4 Core requirements - the most widely used comprehensive sustainability reporting standard in the world.

This enhanced level of disclosure includes new data and performance metrics relating to pipeline safety, stakeholder and Indigenous engagement, and updated information on our position, strategy and performance related to climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

Titled 'Delivering Energy Responsibly,' this year's report is structured in a shorter, more concise format than previous years, focusing on three pillars. Highlights include:

A Healthy and Safe Environment and Community

Conducted more than 100 emergency exercises and drills at our facilities in 2016

$5 billion+ invested in emission-less energy sources, including nuclear, wind and solar

$20 million+ towards R&D in 2016, to enhance the safety and efficiency of our operations

4,000+ acres of pollinator habitat restored on TransCanada-owned properties

An Engaged Community

11,000 employee volunteer hours logged

$16 million+ invested in more than 1,200 non-profit organizations in local communities

Engaged with more than 500 Indigenous communities in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico

A Thriving Economy

Employed more than 7,100 people across North America

Paid $555 million+ in property taxes in local communities

TransCanada is committed to delivering the energy that millions of people across North America depend on every day in an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable manner and we continue to receive recognition from third-party agencies for our achievements. For the 16th year in a row, we have been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World Index and earned a place on the DJSI North America Index for the fourth consecutive year. We have appeared on Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada list for the last seven years and are recognized by Corporate Knights for having the highest number of women in executive management in Canada's energy sector.

For more information, you can view or download a copy of the 2016 CSR report on our website here.

With more than 65 years' experience, TransCanada is a leader in the responsible development and reliable operation of North American energy infrastructure including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities. TransCanada operates a network of natural gas pipelines that extends more than 91,500 kilometres (56,900 miles), tapping into virtually all major gas supply basins in North America. TransCanada is the continent's leading provider of gas storage and related services with 653 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. A large independent power producer, TransCanada currently owns or has interests in approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation in Canada and the United States. TransCanada is also the developer and operator of one of North America's leading liquids pipeline systems that extends over 4,300 kilometres (2,700 miles), connecting growing continental oil supplies to key markets and refineries.