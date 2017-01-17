Transcepta's Dynamic Discounting Early Access Program Delivers Initial Results

Suppliers Embrace New Early Payment Solution

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Transcepta, a leader in cloud-based electronic invoicing, AP automation and procure-to-pay solutions announced the initial customer results of its early payments offering -- Dynamic Discounting. Transcepta Dynamic Discounting addresses the inefficiencies in the financial supply chain. By offering early payments, customers turn every invoice into a profit opportunity and strengthen their supply chain. Not only do customers add millions to their bottom line; they give their suppliers the option to easily accelerate cash at any time.

Challenges with other dynamic discounting solutions include low supplier adoption, poor e-invoicing options for suppliers, and program confusion. In addition to providing supplier enrollment and education services on the world's leading supplier network, Transcepta eliminates obstacles by delivering the most user friendly e-invoicing and dynamic discounting technology on the market.

Suppliers in the early access program commented "the simplicity of the portal made it easy to accept the early pay offers" and "the details of the offers and program were clearer than in others we have seen".

"We're delighted with the positive feedback from the early access program," says Ray Parsons, CEO of Transcepta. "Dynamic Discounting allows all Transcepta customers to increase profit and enjoy the many benefits of a cash solvent supply chain."

With the successful completion of the early access program, Dynamic Discounting is now generally available. Customers can visit www.transcepta.com/trade-finance/supply-chain-finance-dynamic-discounting/ to learn more about offering early payments to suppliers.

To learn more about Transcepta Dynamic Discounting, please register for a January 26 webinar by visiting: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3832689006527299073

About Transcepta

Transcepta is a platform that connects Procurement and Accounts Payable professionals with their suppliers, enabling everyone to achieve greater profitability. Every day, thousands of companies access the Transcepta Network to improve e-invoicing and procure-to-pay processes, drive financial value across the supply chain, and communicate dynamically. Since 2005, the world's most respected companies have chosen Transcepta. Transcepta is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA. For more information, visit www.transcepta.com

