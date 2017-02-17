Transcontinental Inc.: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Release of First Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) - On Friday, March 3, 2017, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL.A)(TSX:TCL.B) will hold its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 1:30 p.m. at the Saint James's Club, 1145 Union Avenue, in Montreal. For those who are unable to attend in person, the Corporation will webcast the meeting (audio only) and post it on its website at www.tc.tc as of March 6.

In addition, Transcontinental Inc. will release its first quarter 2017 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 11:30 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's Internet site at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.