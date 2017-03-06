Transcontinental Inc. Reports on Voting Results Associated to the Election of Directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL.A)(TSX:TCL.B) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders last Friday. All of the candidates proposed as directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting:

For Withhold Number % Number % Jacynthe Côté 295,038,684 98.62% 4,115,311 1.38% Richard Fortin 296,616,973 99.15% 2,537,022 0.85% Isabelle Marcoux 295,775,745 98.87% 3,378,250 1.13% Nathalie Marcoux 296,331,359 99.06% 2,822,636 0.94% Pierre Marcoux 296,360,496 99.07% 2,793,499 0.93% Rémi Marcoux 296,237,362 99.03% 2,916,633 0.97% Anna Martini 297,909,120 99.58% 1,244,875 0.42% François Olivier 298,061,406 99.63% 1,092,589 0.37% Mario Plourde 298,966,712 99.94% 187,283 0.06% Jean Raymond 299,016,718 99.95% 137,277 0.05% François R. Roy 295,681,270 98.84% 3,472,725 1.16% Annie Thabet 298,955,210 99.93% 198,785 0.07% André Tremblay 293,113,113 97.98% 6,040,882 2.02%

