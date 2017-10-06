Transform-X to Acquire DragonWave and Bring Transformative 5G Backhaul Solutions to Market

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 6, 2017) - DragonWave Inc. a global supplier of packet microwave radio systems for mobile and access networks, today announced that it will be acquired by Transform-X, a US-based privately held company possessing advanced waveform, software and hardware technologies to drive future evolutions in high-capacity microwave radio, satellite radio, broadcast and other RF communications.

The transaction is highly synergistic and will provide exciting opportunities for DragonWave to integrate innovative new capability into current and future products in order to address critical 5G backhaul challenges.

"We are very excited to bring the DragonWave team onboard and begin integrating our disruptive technologies into their market leading product portfolio," said Dan Hodges, Transform-X CEO. "Our combined efforts and technologies will offer new and more effective ways to address the critical challenges of 5G backhaul and the growing field of wireless networking and MPLS applications. Transform-X offers expertise, technology and financial resources to take DragonWave to a new level, while providing improved support to existing customers, and furthering our combined technology leadership position in the wireless market."

Patrick Houston, DragonWave CFO, "We are pleased to announce the conclusion of the DragonWave sale process, and our new partnership with Transform-X. We would like to thank all of our highly valued customers and partners for their ongoing support throughout this process, and we look forward to sharing more exciting developments in the months ahead."

The transaction is expected to close by mid-October, concluding the receivership process. New additions to the DragonWave management team will be announced in the near future.

About DragonWave

DragonWave® is a provider of high-capacity packet microwave solutions that drive next-generation IP networks. DragonWave's carrier-grade point-to-point packet microwave systems transmit broadband voice, video and data, enabling service providers, government agencies, enterprises and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably.

The principal application of DragonWave's portfolio is wireless network backhaul, including a range of products ideally suited to support the emergence of underlying small cell networks. Additional solutions include leased line replacement, last mile fiber extension and enterprise networks. DragonWave's corporate headquarters is located in Ottawa, Ontario, with sales locations in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America. For more information, visit http://www.dragonwaveinc.com.