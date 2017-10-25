Transform-X Completes Acquisition of DragonWave

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 25, 2017) - DragonWave a global supplier of packet microwave radio systems for mobile and access networks, today announced that the acquisition of the company's operations and assets by Transform-X has been completed. The new company will operate under the name of DragonWave-X and will expand its portfolio in the future with new radio solutions that integrate disruptive waveform, antenna and hardware technologies.

"The DragonWave-X acquisition is a crucial part of Transform-X's strategic goal to acquire and integrate best-in-class 5G+ communications technologies, manufacturers and service companies that will compete and excel in the market for 5G+, small cell densification and RAN solutions to modern data demands." said Dan Hodges, Transform-X CEO.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, DragonWave's carrier-grade point-to-point packet microwave systems have been installed around the world to help its customers drive their next-generation IP networks. Transform-X, headquartered in Tucson, Arizona has acquired rights to several patented technologies which offer dramatic increases in bandwidth and efficiencies for existing wireless and wired networks.

These combined capabilities will drive continued innovation and new industry leading products; and DragonWave-X looks forward to sharing these developments with their customers and partners in the near term.

About DragonWave-X

DragonWave-X is a subsidiary of Transform-X and provides high-capacity packet microwave solutions that drive next-generation IP networks. The principal application of DragonWave-X's portfolio is wireless network backhaul, including a range of products ideally suited to support the emergence of underlying small cell networks. Additional solutions include leased line replacement, last mile fiber extension and enterprise networks. DragonWave's corporate headquarters is located in Ottawa, Ontario, with sales locations in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America. For more information, visit http://www.dragonwavex.com.