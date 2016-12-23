TransGlobe Announces Filing of A Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the "Company") (TSX:TGL)(NASDAQ:TGA) announces that it has filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada for the offering of up to a cumulative amount of CDN$300,000,000 of debt securities, common shares, subscription receipts, warrants, units or any combination thereof (the "Securities") over the 25-month period for which the final short form base prospectus remains valid. The specific terms of any Securities issued over the 25 month period will be described in prospectus supplements to be filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada at the time of issuance.

No securities may be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time at which a receipt for the final base shelf prospectus is obtained from applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and the securities referred to in this press release may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act or pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA. TransGlobe's convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL.DB.

