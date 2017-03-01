TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Release Date of Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2016 Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe") (TSX:TGL)(NASDAQ:TGA) will announce its year-end and fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 before the opening of the stock markets. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day:

Time: 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) Dial-in: (416) 340-2216 or toll-free at 1-866-223-7781 Webcast: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8366

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by dialing (905) 694-9451 or toll-free at 1-800-408-3053. The pass code is 5121051#. The replay will expire at 23:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 15, 2017. Thereafter, a copy of the call can be accessed through a link on TransGlobe's website at www.trans-globe.com.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA. TransGlobe's convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL.DB.